Huntsman Center Sold Out For BYU Vs. Utah Rivalry Game This Weekend

Dec 7, 2023, 6:31 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU will be heading north to take on Utah men’s basketball in the Huntsman Center and the Runnin’ Utes announced the game is sold out.

The rivalry game is always a big draw, but gained some extra zest over the summer after it was announced the Utes will be rejoining the Cougars in the same conference next season.

While this season’s version of the rivalry game will still be an out-of-conference game, it’s clear the passion is still alive and well and will be absolutely electric even before conference implications apply once more.

Mark Pope and the Cougs have gotten the better of Craig Smith and the Utes the past few seasons and look to be formidable once again currently sitting at No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars basketball game

The Utes host the Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, December 9.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. BYU basketball game:

What channel is Utah Vs. BYU basketball on?

The Utah game against BYU will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

Online

KSLSports.com

Audio

KSL NewsRadio

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

