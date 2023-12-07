Utah Utes Women’s Basketball Win Battle On Road Against St. Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA – After handling business at home last weekend, Utah women’s basketball was back on the road taking on the St. Joseph’s Hawks at Hagan Arena.

The Utes received some bad news earlier in the week that they will be without star guard Gianna Kneepkens for the rest of the season after she suffered an injury in the waning moments of last week’s BYU game.

That jarring news didn’t seem to deter the Utes. By halftime Utah had a decent lead over the Hawks 38–26 and expanded that lead to end the night, 74-48.

Utah will now turn their attention to another big game on the road against No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, December 10.

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. St. Joseph’s

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -31 points

Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 9 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 8 assists

Pili was 12-17 from the paint, and 3-4 from the three, and 4-7 from the line while adding seven rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in 27 minutes of play.

Kennady McQueen came second in scoring adding 11 points going 4-6 from the field, 2-4 from the three, and 1-1 from the line.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Maty Wilke with nine points.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. BYU

The Utah women weren’t as sharp shooting as a team, but managed to put 26 points between themselves and the Hawks by shooting 28-57 (49.1%) from the field, 8-24 (33.3%) from the three, and (66.7%) 10-15 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 41 rebounds, 18 assists, four blocks, and seven steals to bring the St. Joseph’s Hawks down.

