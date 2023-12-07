On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Pacers Beat Bucks To Advance To NBA In-Season Tournament Final

Dec 7, 2023, 7:38 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 27 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 on Thursday to advance to the championship game in the NBA‘s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

On Saturday night, the Pacers will face the winner of the second semifinal between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Myles Turner added 26 points for the Pacers. Obi Toppin had 14 on 6-of-8 shooting, Isaiah Jackson chipped in 11 and Bruce Brown had 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard added 24 points, Khris Middleton had 20 and Brook Lopez 18.

Down three after three quarters, the Pacers opened the fourth with a 14-8 run to take a 105-102 lead. Turner, Brown and Haliburton accounted for 17 points during a game-ending 21-13 run.

After scoring a season-high 146 points and making 23 of 38 3-pointers in a quarterfinal victory over New York, the Bucks were 12 of 33 on 3s and 43 of 96 overall from the field.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Tournament title game Saturday night in Las Vegas against Lakers or Pelicans.

Bucks: Host Chicago on Monday night.

