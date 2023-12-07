Steelers DB Miles Killebrew Blocks Punt On Thursday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds standout Miles Killebrew blocked a punt during the Week 14 game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former T-Bird makes big play on Thursday Night Football

The Steelers hosted the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, December 7.

With 13:23 left to play in the fourth quarter, the Steelers forced the Patriots to punt on 4th & 2 from their 15-yard line. Before the ball could sail through the air, Killebrew flew into the backfield and blocked the kick. Pittsburgh recovered the ball at the New England 26-yard line.

Five plays later, the Steelers scored a touchdown and converted on a two-point try to make it a 21-18 game.

The blocked punt ended a three-play, eight-yard drive by the Patriots that took only 1:31.

Killebrew entered the game having recorded 14 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, and one kick blocked this season.

During his eight-year NFL career, Killebrew has posted 136 total tackles, 111 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, one touchdown, six pass breakups, and five kicks blocked in 125 regular season games.

Pittsburgh’s game against New England is broadcast on Prime Video.

About Miles Killebrew

Before his time in the NFL, Killebrew was a standout defensive back for Southern Utah.

The Henderson, Nevada native played for the Thunderbirds from 2011-15. During his time at SUU, Killebrew had 39 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Following his college career, Killebrew was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 111 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Killebrew played in the Motor City from 2016-20. In 2021, the safety signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

