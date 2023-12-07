On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Steelers DB Miles Killebrew Blocks Punt On Thursday Night Football

Dec 7, 2023, 8:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds standout Miles Killebrew blocked a punt during the Week 14 game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former T-Bird makes big play on Thursday Night Football

The Steelers hosted the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, December 7.

With 13:23 left to play in the fourth quarter, the Steelers forced the Patriots to punt on 4th & 2 from their 15-yard line. Before the ball could sail through the air, Killebrew flew into the backfield and blocked the kick. Pittsburgh recovered the ball at the New England 26-yard line.

Five plays later, the Steelers scored a touchdown and converted on a two-point try to make it a 21-18 game.

The blocked punt ended a three-play, eight-yard drive by the Patriots that took only 1:31.

Killebrew entered the game having recorded 14 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, and one kick blocked this season.

During his eight-year NFL career, Killebrew has posted 136 total tackles, 111 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, one touchdown, six pass breakups, and five kicks blocked in 125 regular season games.

Pittsburgh’s game against New England is broadcast on Prime Video.

RELATED STORIES

About Miles Killebrew

Before his time in the NFL, Killebrew was a standout defensive back for Southern Utah.

The Henderson, Nevada native played for the Thunderbirds from 2011-15. During his time at SUU, Killebrew had 39 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Following his college career, Killebrew was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 111 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Killebrew played in the Motor City from 2016-20. In 2021, the safety signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Standouts Land In 2024 NFL Mock Drafts

A pair of local college football players landed in the first round of recent 2024 NFL mock drafts published by CBS Sports.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pacers Beat Bucks To Advance To NBA In-Season Tournament Final

The Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday to advance to the championship game in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Women’s Basketball Win Battle On Road Against St. Joseph’s

After handling business at home last weekend, Utah women’s basketball was back on the road taking on the St. Joseph's Hawks at Hagan Arena.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huntsman Center Sold Out For BYU Vs. Utah Rivalry Game This Weekend

BYU will be heading north to take on Utah men's basketball in the Huntsman Center and the Runnin' Utes announced the game is sold out.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Built BYU Basketball Roster With Goal Of Reaching Final Four

BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope joined Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss the early season success.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Utes Vs. BYU Cougars Men’s Basketball

Utah Basketball hosts the BYU Cougars in the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Steelers DB Miles Killebrew Blocks Punt On Thursday Night Football