BYU, Utah Standouts Land In 2024 NFL Mock Drafts

Dec 7, 2023, 9:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – A pair of local college football players landed in the first round of recent 2024 NFL mock drafts published by CBS Sports.

BYU and Utah players in 2024 NFL mock drafts

In early December, the NFL Draft experts from CBS Sports published their latest mock drafts ahead of the real selection process in April 2024.

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss landed in the first round of a recent 2024 NFL mock draft by Chris Trapasso. The Moscow, Idaho native was the only local player featured in Trapasso’s mock draft.

BYU Cougars offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia earned a first round draft grade from Josh Edwards and Ryan Wilson in their mock drafts. Suamataia was the only local player highlighted in the mock drafts by Edwards and Wilson.

Elliss snuck into the first round of Trapasso’s pick at No. 32 overall. The pick is currently projected to land with the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“Elliss is an emerging edge rusher in this class, and the Eagles will want to continue to prepare for the future at that position,” Trapasso wrote.

Like Trapasso, Edwards used the No. 32 pick on a local player. However, instead of Elliss, Edwards had the Eagles taking Suamataia.

“Kingsley Suamataia played right tackle for the Cougars last season and is playing left tackle in 2023. Philadelphia will value that versatility and could have a potential replacement for Lane Johnson,” Edwards wrote.

In Wilson’s mock draft, Suamataia wound up with the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 29 selection.

“Suamataia played out of position at right tackle in 2022 and played every snap at left tackle this season. NFL teams love his size and potential,” Wilson said of the BYU standout.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25–27.

About Jonah Elliss

After a standout prep career at Moscow Senior High School, Elliss chose to follow in his father’s (Luther) footsteps at play at the University of Utah.

In 35 games at Utah, Elliss started in 18 contests.

In 2023, the defensive end had 37 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and three quarterback hits.

During his three seasons with the Utes, the junior has totaled 78 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 35 games played.

Elliss’ brother, Kaden, is currently a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons.

Since 2013, former Utah defensive ends Joe Kruger, Kylie Fitts, and Bradlee Anae were drafted into the NFL.

About Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia, a native of Orem, Utah, was a standout high school player before his time at BYU. The offensive lineman played high school football for the Orem Tigers and was a 5A state MVP. Suamataia was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021.

In addition to being recruited by BYU, the lineman was offered by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Utah, and USC.

After a standout prep career at Orem High, Suamataia began his college career with the Oregon Ducks.

Suamataia spent one season with the Ducks before transferring to BYU after the 2021 season.

In his first season with the Cougars, Suamataia played in and started 12 games.

In 2023, the offensive tackle and the Cougars finished with a 5-7 record. Suamataia played and started in 10 games. He didn’t play in BYU’s season finale.

Suamataia will look to follow in the footsteps of Blake Freeland, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 draft. Freeland was the second offensive tackle to be drafted out of BYU since 2021 (Brady Christensen – Carolina Panthers – 2021).

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

