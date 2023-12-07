Looking Back At BYU/Utah Basketball Matchups In Non-Conference Era

SALT LAKE CITY – Saturday will mark the end of a basketball era for the BYU/Utah rivalry.

When the two men’s squads square off, it will be the last time as non-conference foes.

In 2024, Utah will leave the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 is where BYU calls home—a welcomed change after 12 years in the West Coast Conference.

The two heated rivals have had 263 meetings all-time. BYU holds a 134-129 advantage over the Runnin’ Utes.

For 252 of those meetings, it was as conference foes. The past 11 meetings have been as non-conference opponents. Saturday will be the 12th meeting that tips off in the middle of non-conference schedules.

BYU leads Utah 7-4 during the non-conference meetings dating back to 2011.

These two storied rivals haven’t had the same sizzle in their matchups as they once did when it was taking place two or three times a year. But those days are around the corner. So, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the unique non-conference era on the hardwood between the Utes and Cougars.

December 10, 2011: BYU 61, Utah 42

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Brock Zylstra, Anson Winder, Charles Abuouo, Noah Hartsock, Brandon Davies

Utah: Chris Hines, Josh Watkins, Dijon Farr, Cedric Martin, Jason Washburn

Watching BYU/Utah take place before Christmas was a strange scene in 2011. But it was a new era with Utah in the Pac-12 and BYU in the WCC. The Cougars had key players from their Sweet 16 team the year prior, leading them to a comfortable win and their sixth straight in the rivalry.

Utah was in rebuild mode in the first year of the Larry Krystkowiak era.

December 8, 2012: BYU 61, Utah 58

Marriott Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Craig Cusick, Tyler Haws, Brock Zylstra, Josh Sharp, Brandon Davies

Utah: Glen Dean, Jarred DuBois, Cedric Martin, Jordan Loveridge, Dallin Bachynski

BYU was a big favorite, but Utah had an upset on their mind. The Utes led most of the game, but the tides turned back in favor of BYU after guard Matt Carlino scored 19 points off the bench.

Despite the loss, it was a sign that Utah was ready to compete again with BYU.

December 14, 2013: Utah 81, BYU 64

Jon M. Huntsman Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Matt Carlino, Tyler Haws, Kyle Collinsworth, Nate Austin, Eric Mika

Utah: Brandon Taylor, Delon Wright, Jordan Loveridge, Dakarai Tucker, Renan Lenz

Coming into the game, BYU had won 11 of its last 12 meetings against the Utes, including seven straight. The combination of Jordan Loveridge, a heralded in-state recruit who both schools pursued, and Delon Wright, the Utes locked up their first win over BYU since 2009.

December 10, 2014: No. 13 Utah 65, BYU 61

Marriott Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Kyle Collinsworth, Chase Fischer, Tyler Haws, Nate Austin, Luke Worthington

Utah: Brandon Taylor, Delon Wright, Kenneth Ogbe, Chris Reyes, Jakob Poeltl

There was extra intensity to this matchup as the two schools didn’t meet in football due to Utah opting to play Michigan instead. The nationally-ranked Utes came out on top and earned their first win in the Marriott Center since 2005.

Delon Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Utes.

December 2, 2015: Utah 83, BYU 75

Huntsman Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Kyle Collinsworth, Nick Emery, Chase Fischer, Kyle Davis, Corbin Kaufusi

Utah: Brandon Taylor, Jordan Loveridge, Kenneth Ogbe, Kyle Kuzma, Jakob Poeltl

This matchup will always be remembered for the punch heard around the Beehive State. BYU guard Nick Emery punched Utah’s Brandon Taylor with 90 seconds left in the game.

One month later, Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak canceled the 2016 meeting in Provo for a fee of $80,000.

December 16, 2017: BYU 77, Utah 65

Marriott Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Jahshire Hardnett, Elijah Bryant, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Luke Worthington

Utah: Justin Bibbins, Sedrick Barefield, Gabe Bealer, David Collette, Tyler Rawson

Three-game losing streak, one year away from the rivalry, BYU fans were hyped for the 2017 meeting in the Marriott Center. The ROC had plenty of safety hard hats and references to safety throughout the night.

Reserve Payton Dastrup stepped off the bench to knock down clutch threes to help BYU pull away in the second half.

December 8, 2018: BYU 74, Utah 59 (Beehive Classic)

Vivint Arena

Starting Lineups

BYU: Jahshire Hardnett, Connor Harding, TJ Haws, Zac Seljaas, Yoeli Childs

Utah Parker Van Dyke, Sedrick Barefield, Donnie Tillman, Riley Battin, Jayce Johnson

Yoeli Childs was a man on a mission in this one. He scored 31 points, including a monster slam dunk over Novak Topalovic and Both Gach.

December 4, 2019: Utah 102, BYU 95 (Overtime)

Huntsman Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Alex Barcello, Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Kolby Lee

Utah: Rylan Jones, Timmy Allen, Both Gach, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson

December 4, 2019 – BYU had a 16-point lead in the first half. Rylan Jones hit a three-pointer to tie the game and send it to OT. The Utes never looked back in the extra period to beat BYU 102-95. Timmy Allen (27) and Rylan Jones (25) combined for 52 points.#GoUtes @kslsports pic.twitter.com/wR40z8b7SI — Trevor Allen (@TrevorASports) March 25, 2021

This was the first rivalry with Mark Pope on BYU’s bench.

BYU held a 16-point lead with 13:25 remaining in the game, then Yoeli Childs suffered a hamstring injury, sending him to the sideline. From there, Rylan Jones went to work for Utah, scoring 18 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and overtime.

December 12, 2020: BYU 82, Utah 64

Marriott Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette, Connor Harding, Kolby Lee, Matt Haarms

Utah: Rylan Jones, Alfonso Plummer, Timmy Allen, Mikael Jantunen, Branden Carlson

This edition of the rivalry was played in an empty Marriott Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BYU dominated Utah on the glass and had 41 points from its bench, highlighted by Richard Harward, who had 15 points and seven rebounds.

November 27, 2021: No. 18 BYU 75, Utah 64

Huntsman Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Alex Barcello, Te’Jon Lucas, Gideon George, Caleb Lohner, Gavin Baxter

Utah: David Jenkins, Both Gach, Rollie Worster, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson

#BYU basketball takes down Utah in the Huntsman Center, 75-64. First road test of the season passed by Mark Pope’s squad. BYU improves to 6-0 on the year. First win at the Huntsman Center since 2011.#BYUHoops @kslsports — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 28, 2021

This was the first rivalry matchup with Craig Smith on the Utah bench. BYU rolled into the Huntsman Center riding high after a 5-0 start, and the good vibes continued as Alex Barcello scored 17 points to lead BYU to its first win in the Huntsman Center since 2011.

December 17, 2022: BYU 75, Utah 66

Marriott Center

Starting Lineups

BYU: Dallin Hall, Jaxson Robinson, Gideon George, Noah Waterman, Fousseyni Traore

Utah: Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen, Marco Anthony, Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson

#BYU basketball gets a third consecutive win against #Utah with a 75-66 victory. Rudi Williams led the Cougars with 26 points. pic.twitter.com/qPV1bjKGd1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 18, 2022

Utah appeared primed and ready to get their first win at the Marriott Center since 2014. But BYU got an unexpected performance from grad transfer guard Rudi Williams off the bench to lift them to a victory. Williams scored 26 points to give the Cougars their third consecutive win in the rivalry.

December 9, 2023: No. 14 BYU at Utah

Huntsman Center

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. (MST)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

