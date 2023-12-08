Utah Tech Trailblazers Introduce Lance Anderson As New Football Head Coach

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers held a press conference on Friday to introduce Lance Anderson as the new head coach for the football team.

Anderson was a linebackers coach for the Utah State Aggies in 2004 and has held various coaching positions at Stanford since 2007.

The Trailblazers went 2-9 in 2023 and ended the season on a five-game losing streak.

Anderson is a defensive-minded coach which will address one of Utah Tech’s biggest shortcomings.

The Trailblazers were the worst defensive team in the United Athletic Conference last season. They were the only team in the UAC to have 50 touchdowns and over 400 points scored against them.

Anderson could also use a change of scenery after a rough year as the associate head coach at Stanford.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 3-9 record. Stanford went 3-9 in 2022 and 2021 as well.

Ironically, the Cardinals also had the worst defense in their conference last season. They allowed 37.7 points and over 460 yards per game which was good for dead-last in the Pac-12.

Anderson will look to turn things around for the Trailblazers in 2024 as he steps into a solo head coaching role for the first time in his career.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

