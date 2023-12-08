On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Trailblazers Introduce Lance Anderson As New Football Head Coach

Dec 8, 2023, 10:02 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers held a press conference on Friday to introduce Lance Anderson as the new head coach for the football team.

Anderson was a linebackers coach for the Utah State Aggies in 2004 and has held various coaching positions at Stanford since 2007.

The Trailblazers went 2-9 in 2023 and ended the season on a five-game losing streak.

Anderson is a defensive-minded coach which will address one of Utah Tech’s biggest shortcomings.

The Trailblazers were the worst defensive team in the United Athletic Conference last season. They were the only team in the UAC to have 50 touchdowns and over 400 points scored against them.

Anderson could also use a change of scenery after a rough year as the associate head coach at Stanford.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 3-9 record. Stanford went 3-9 in 2022 and 2021 as well.

Ironically, the Cardinals also had the worst defense in their conference last season. They allowed 37.7 points and over 460 yards per game which was good for dead-last in the Pac-12.

Anderson will look to turn things around for the Trailblazers in 2024 as he steps into a solo head coaching role for the first time in his career.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Tech Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bailey Zappe Throws For 3 TDs, Patriots Damage Steelers’ Playoff Hopes With Win

New England ended a five-game losing streak while damaging Pittsburgh's increasingly brittle playoff hopes.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Looking Back At BYU/Utah Basketball Matchups In Non-Conference Era

Taking a look back at the rivalry meetings between BYU and Utah on the hardwood since the two schools were non-conference opponents.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Standouts Land In 2024 NFL Mock Drafts

A pair of local college football players landed in the first round of recent 2024 NFL mock drafts published by CBS Sports.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Steelers DB Miles Killebrew Blocks Punt On Thursday Night Football

Miles Killebrew blocked a punt during the Week 14 game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pacers Beat Bucks To Advance To NBA In-Season Tournament Final

The Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday to advance to the championship game in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Women’s Basketball Win Battle On Road Against St. Joseph’s

After handling business at home last weekend, Utah women’s basketball was back on the road taking on the St. Joseph's Hawks at Hagan Arena.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Tech Trailblazers Introduce Lance Anderson As New Football Head Coach