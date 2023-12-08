Utah Safety Cole Bishop Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah safety Cole Bishop will be moving on from the Utes after announcing his intention to prepare for and pursue the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bishop was part of Utah’s 2021 signing class that helped launch the Utes to their first-ever Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

The Peachtree City, Georgia native became an instant impact player for Utah as a freshman and never looked back becoming one of the most feared safeties in the Pac-12 over the past three seasons.

Cole Bishop’s Utah Career

As a freshman in 2021, Bishop racked up 54 total tackles, three sacks, one fumble recovery and five passes defended on Utah’s way to a Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

Bishop’s “coming-out” game came against C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s stable of receivers in the Rose Bowl where he accounted for eight tackles and one fumble recovery as a freshman.

In 2022 Bishop accounted for 83 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and three passes defended helping Utah to a second-straight Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

Bishop demonstrated his team-first mentality in 2023 often playing free safety rather than his more natural strong safety position due to the Utes being short on bodies with injuries. Even so, the talented defensive back chipped in 60 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and three passes defended.

