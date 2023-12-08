SLC parks with holiday lights to visit this season

SALT LAKE CITY — You can light up your holiday season by taking a stroll through these parks in Salt Lake City.

Each of the following parks is adorned with twinkling lights.

City Creek Park

City Creek Park is located at 350 State Street SLC, UT 84101 sits just below Memory Grove and just above Temple Square.

Washington Square Park

Washington Square Park is at 451 South State St. SLC, UT 84111, and is home to the City and County Building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salt Lake City Public Lands (@slcpubliclands)

Pioneer Park

Pioneer Park is at 350 South 300 West, SLC, UT 84101. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this park is named for the Old Pioneer Fort that used to occupy that land.

Memory Grove

Memory Grove, at 300 North Canyon Rd. SLC, UT 84103, is a park dedicated to memorials honoring American soldiers.

City Creek Islands

Located just outside of City Creek Mall, at 50 South Main Street, SLC, UT 84101, these lights are nearby the famous Macy’s Christmas windows.