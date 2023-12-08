On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC parks with holiday lights to visit this season

Dec 8, 2023, 12:55 PM

FILE (Getty Images)...

FILE (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — You can light up your holiday season by taking a stroll through these parks in Salt Lake City.

Each of the following parks is adorned with twinkling lights.

City Creek Park

City Creek Park is located at 350 State Street SLC, UT 84101 sits just below Memory Grove and just above Temple Square.

Washington Square Park

Washington Square Park is at 451 South State St. SLC, UT 84111, and is home to the City and County Building.

Pioneer Park

Pioneer Park is at 350 South 300 West, SLC, UT 84101. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this park is named for the Old Pioneer Fort that used to occupy that land.

Memory Grove

Memory Grove, at 300 North Canyon Rd. SLC, UT 84103, is a park dedicated to memorials honoring American soldiers.

City Creek Islands

Located just outside of City Creek Mall, at 50 South Main Street, SLC, UT 84101, these lights are nearby the famous Macy’s Christmas windows.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A man arrested for allegedly going 111 mph allegedly had some interesting comments for Utah Highway...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Arrested driver says Utah motorists are ‘nice’ because they move over when he’s speeding

A man pulled over and accused of driving reckless and going over 100 mph allegedly told troopers that Utah drivers are courteous because they move over for him when he's speeding along.

36 minutes ago

"Frosty’s Winter Wonderland" display in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Even in Christmas of higher costs, Salt Lake display beams brightly

Among the many houses with Christmas lights and decorations this holiday season, there's one that’s still extremely hard to miss.

1 hour ago

Buttons for Live On Utah, a suicide prevention and mental health campaign, on Nov. 9, 2021. The Uta...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Rate of suicide increasing in Utah, but so are prevention resources and their use

Suicide rates in Utah rose in 2022 compared to 2021, but along with that, the number of people using state resources for suicide prevention has increased.

3 hours ago

Elder Patrick Kearon. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Josh Ellis

Elder Patrick Kearon called to Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Patrick Kearon has been called as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

4 hours ago

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home, which is operated by the National Park Service. (David Gol...

Dave Alsup and Aya Elamroussi

Good Samaritans saved Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home in Atlanta from being burned to the ground, officials say

Two Utah tourists helped foil an attempt to set the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. on fire.

6 hours ago

Carfax found that roughly 2.1 million vehicles in Utah have rolled back odometers. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Odometer fraud is making a comeback and could cost car buyers thousands of dollars

Con artists selling used cars have a new way of rolling back an odometer, making it significantly cheaper and quicker for them to achieve. On average, someone who buys a car with a rolled back odometer loses about $4,000.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

SLC parks with holiday lights to visit this season