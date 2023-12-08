On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Update Injury Report Before Hosting Clippers

Dec 8, 2023, 1:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will have fewer names on their injury report when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

While Lauri Markkanen remains out with a hamstring strain, guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Kelly Olynyk have been upgraded to probable.

The Clippers travel to Utah having won three of their last four games, and seven of ten overall.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Jazz See Improving Injury Report

Markkanen has missed the last six games for the Jazz after suffering the hamstring injury in practice.

The Jazz forward went through full practice on Thursday but wasn’t fully cleared to return to action against the Clippers.

Clarkson has missed the Jazz’s last three games with a thigh contusion, while Oklynyk has missed the last two games with a shoulder strain.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks has been elevated from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation and has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in nearly 22 minutes per game.

Clippers Suddenly Find Stride

After a 3-7 start to the season, the Clippers have found their rhythm and pulling to an even 10-10 on the season.

Over their last ten games, the Clippers own the league’s third-best defensive rating at 108.6 and the second-best net rating at +5.7.

During the stretch recently acquired James Harden is averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting an efficient 47 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three.

The Jazz beat the Clippers in Salt Lake City 120-118 on October 27.

How To Watch Jazz And Clippers

The Jazz will face the Kings on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on ESPN and KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will BYU Football Pay Millions For Transfer Portal Quarterback?

BYU AD Tom Holmoe weighs in on the need for millions to land a top-notch quarterback in the Transfer Portal.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘I Was Hyped’: Donovan Mitchell Recounts Reaction To Jazz-Cavaliers Trade

Donovan Mitchell recently spoke about some experiences he had during his time with the Jazz and the trade that sent him to the Cavaliers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Haliburton, Pacers To Meet James, Lakers For NBA’s In-Season Tournament Title

Tyrese Haliburton can change his own narrative on Saturday night. And LeBron James gets a chance to add yet another prize to his legacy.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Safety Cole Bishop Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Utah safety Cole Bishop will be moving on from the Utes after announcing his intention to prepare for and pursue the 2024 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Trailblazers Introduce Lance Anderson As New Football Head Coach

The Utah Tech Trailblazers held a press conference on Friday to introduce Lance Anderson as the new head coach for the football team.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bailey Zappe Throws For 3 TDs, Patriots Damage Steelers’ Playoff Hopes With Win

New England ended a five-game losing streak while damaging Pittsburgh's increasingly brittle playoff hopes.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jazz Update Injury Report Before Hosting Clippers