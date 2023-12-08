Jazz Update Injury Report Before Hosting Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will have fewer names on their injury report when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

While Lauri Markkanen remains out with a hamstring strain, guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Kelly Olynyk have been upgraded to probable.

The Clippers travel to Utah having won three of their last four games, and seven of ten overall.

Jazz See Improving Injury Report

Markkanen has missed the last six games for the Jazz after suffering the hamstring injury in practice.

The Jazz forward went through full practice on Thursday but wasn’t fully cleared to return to action against the Clippers.

Lauri Markkanen continues to work through his hamstring strain at practice.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/8gDp89v87M — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2023

Clarkson has missed the Jazz’s last three games with a thigh contusion, while Oklynyk has missed the last two games with a shoulder strain.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks has been elevated from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation and has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in nearly 22 minutes per game.

Clippers Suddenly Find Stride

After a 3-7 start to the season, the Clippers have found their rhythm and pulling to an even 10-10 on the season.

Over their last ten games, the Clippers own the league’s third-best defensive rating at 108.6 and the second-best net rating at +5.7.

Quick trip to SLC pic.twitter.com/PKg7givUib — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 8, 2023

During the stretch recently acquired James Harden is averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting an efficient 47 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three.

The Jazz beat the Clippers in Salt Lake City 120-118 on October 27.

How To Watch Jazz And Clippers

The Jazz will face the Kings on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on ESPN and KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



