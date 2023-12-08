On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Arrested driver says Utah motorists are ‘nice’ because they move over when he’s speeding

Dec 8, 2023, 1:29 PM

A man arrested for allegedly going 111 mph allegedly had some interesting comments for Utah Highway...

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


MANTI — A man pulled over and accused of driving reckless and going over 100 mph allegedly told troopers that Utah drivers are courteous because they move over for him when he’s speeding along.

The 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday for investigation of speeding, reckless driving, being a minor in possession in alcohol and a minor in possession of tobacco.

The traffic stop happened when a Honda was pulled over by the Utah Highway Patrol on U.S. 89 between Manti and Ephraim.

“The Honda was traveling at a high speed, passing cars on the left and right as it swerved back and forth. It failed to signal on any of the lane changes and passed me in my unmarked patrol vehicle. I paced the car for nearly a mile at speeds between 101-103 mph. It slowed momentarily, waiting for a car to get out of the way then took off again up to about 111 mph,” the trooper wrote in a police booking affidavit.

After the driver was pulled over, troopers learned he is originally from China, has a Washington driver’s license, is currently attending school in California and used to go to school in Utah.

“He later spontaneously uttered that he really likes coming to Utah because ‘everyone is so nice. They always move out of my way when I am going fast so I don’t even have to slow down.’ He also explained that he wanted to get out of jail quickly so he can get out of Utah,” the affidavit states.

As troopers continued questioning the man, they learned complaints had been called in regarding the same driver between Salina and Gunnison, in central Utah.

“I was told that he was weaving in and out of traffic, speeding in excess and passing in no-passing zones,” the trooper wrote.

Tobacco products and alcohol were also found in the vehicle, the affidavit states. The driver was booked into the Sanpete County Jail.

