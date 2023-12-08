Would Fans Support Jazz Move Out Of Downtown?

SALT LAKE CITY – Would fans support the Utah Jazz if they were to move their home arena away from downtown Salt Lake City?

That is the latest question in our 12 Debates of Christmas at KSL Sports.

We posted the hypothetical on social media and gathered your responses to see how fans reacted to the idea of the Jazz relocating away from downtown.

How Would Jazz Fans Feel If Team Left Downtown?

In our informal poll, Jazz fans overwhelmingly preferred to have the team remain in Salt Lake City.

Most fans cited the central location and history of having the Jazz downtown as the reason against relocating the home arena.

Downtown remains reasonably close to the airport and all of the resorts the visiting teams stay at. Lots of businesses downtown rely on their proximity to the Delta Center. The arena being downtown is honestly one of the only reasons I and possibly others ever go downtown — Aight (@GScones923) December 8, 2023

“Downtown remains reasonably close to the airport and all of the resorts the visiting teams stay at,” user Gscores923 responded to our post. “Lots of businesses downtown rely on their proximity to the Delta Center. The arena being downtown is honestly one of the only reasons I and possibly others ever go downtown.”

On Instagram, user myjoyousworld added another reason for keeping the Jazz downtown.

“The Jazz draw so much business downtown. Yeah, parking for the games can be rough, but that could be fixed without moving the team for half the cost. We’re already moving the Bees out of downtown, we gotta keep the Jazz.”

The Salt Lake Bees announced they were relocating from downtown Salt Lake City to Daybreak after the 2024 season.

Some Fans Would Support Jazz Move

While most fans preferred to keep the Jazz in Salt Lake City, others saw advantages to moving the team further south.

If plans for a new arena (including the building , parking, and surrounding facilities) were good enough, then yeah, sure. I’ll always love the Delta Center, but even with recent renovations it is a pretty outdated venue. Jazz and the future NHL team deserve the best — Calvy J (@CJRealHoops1) December 8, 2023

“If plans for a new arena (including the building, parking, and surrounding facilities) were good enough, then yeah, sure,” CJRealHoops1 posted on X. “I’ll always love the Delta Center, but even with recent renovations it is a pretty outdated venue. Jazz and the future NHL team deserve the best.”

Jazz owner Ryan Smith has met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman over the last year to discuss bringing an NHL franchise to Utah.

While the Delta Center could host an NHL team if needed, a new arena would allow for better seating and sightlines for a hockey fanbase.

Last week the International Olympic Committee announced that Utah was the preferred destination for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

A new multipurpose arena could provide a home for indoor ice events during the games.

What do you think Jazz fans, would you support the team moving out of downtown Salt Lake City? Follow us on KSL Sports Threads, Instagram, X, and Facebook to voice your opinion during the 12 Debates of Christmas.

