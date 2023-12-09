Riverton Police Chief leaves office

RIVERTON — Police Chief Blair Barfuss with the Riverton Police Department is no longer the Police Chief according to Riverton City.

KSL TV contacted Riverton City who confirmed Barfuss was no longer an employee. Josh Lee, Riverton City Communications Director said the decision was made Thursday and that the city cannot make any further comments on the matter.

Barfuss was recently hired by Riverton in February. He was employed at Utah State University in July of 2022 but stepped down due to “recent family health issues,” according to a statement from the university.

Riverton Police Department said they could not comment at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.