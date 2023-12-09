On the Site:
Riverton Police Chief leaves office

Dec 8, 2023, 5:23 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Blair Barfuss, the new Riverton Police chief. (The City of Riverton)...

Blair Barfuss, the new Riverton Police chief. (The City of Riverton)

(The City of Riverton)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON —  Police Chief Blair Barfuss with the Riverton Police Department is no longer the Police Chief according to Riverton City.

KSL TV contacted Riverton City who confirmed Barfuss was no longer an employee. Josh Lee, Riverton City Communications Director said the decision was made Thursday and that the city cannot make any further comments on the matter.

Riverton hiring former USU police chief as its chief

Barfuss was recently hired by Riverton in February. He was employed at Utah State University in July of 2022 but stepped down due to “recent family health issues,” according to a statement from the university.

Riverton Police Department said they could not comment at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Riverton Police Chief leaves office