Utah Gymnastics Head Coach Carly Dockendorf Opens Up About Last Few Months

Dec 8, 2023, 6:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Gymnastics head coach Carly Dockendorf opened up about the last few months and stepping in as the head coach of the Red Rocks on Friday.

Dockendorf was officially announced as the head coach on Thursday. Her contract goes through the 2027 season.

“The Red Rocks are a legacy program,” Dockendorf said. “To have this opportunity is just an absolute dream. This is what I’ve aspired to be. I’m extremely competitive and I hate to lose. I’m really looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Former coach Tom Farden and Utah mutually parted ways in November in the wake of abuse allegations.

Dockendorf said that she has attempted to remain focused on the team and how to move forward.

“The last few weeks have been a lot,” Dockendorf said. “I feel like I’ve been preparing all fall. Everything has been a little up and down. My focus has really just been on the team. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Dockendorf has been with the Red Rocks for seven seasons. She started as a volunteer coach in 2018 before moving to Director of Recruiting and Player Development in 2019.

After three seasons as an assistant coach, Dockendorf is confident in her coaching ability.

“I’m a really positive, encouraging coach,” Dockendorf said. “I feel like I coach people, not athletes. That’s my mentality and where my focus is.”

Dockendorf doubled down on her priority as head coach.

She explained that although player performance is important, their well-being is always the biggest concern.

“Student health and well-being is the number one priority,” Dockendorf said. “That is a huge focus. We do a lot of training with our sports psychologist. Just day-to-day emphasis on who they are as people and not necessarily as athletes.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

