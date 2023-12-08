Former Corner Canyon Charger Jackson Powers-Johnson Wins Rimington Trophy

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Corner Canyon standout and Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson is the 2023 Rimington Trophy winner.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding center.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. Jackson Powers-Johnson is the winner of the @rimingtontrophy!#GoDucks x @BigJax58 pic.twitter.com/nWu0tzzZr8 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 9, 2023

Powers-Johnson is a Draper, Utah native. He attended Corner Canyon where he was on varsity for all four years and a captain for three years.

Coming out of high school, Powers-Johnson was a four-star recruit, the 6th-best recruit in the state of Utah, and a top-5 center in the nation.

Powers-Johnson had a terrific year with the Ducks. He allowed just two total pressures and zero sacks in 181 pass-blocking opportunities.

CONGRATULATIONS to our 2023 Rimington Trophy Winner @oregonfootball , Jackson Powers-Johnson, welcome to the family! @BigJax58 pic.twitter.com/oUdyCf8Vyy — Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) December 9, 2023

Oregon went 11-2 in 2023. Their only losses came to Washington in week 6 and the Pac-12 Championship.

The Ducks offensive line was a big part of the team’s success. They were named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best O-Line Unit.

These guys are 𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐄 😤 Oregon’s offensive line is one of four finalists for the @JoeMooreAward as the best unit in the nation!#GoDucks x @105CoachTerry pic.twitter.com/EpYOBwzG3J — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 6, 2023

