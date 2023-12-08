Former Corner Canyon Charger Jackson Powers-Johnson Wins Rimington Trophy

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Corner Canyon standout and Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson is the 2023 Rimington Trophy winner.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding center.

Powers-Johnson is a Draper, Utah native. He attended Corner Canyon where he was on varsity for all four years and a captain for three years.

Coming out of high school, Powers-Johnson was a four-star recruit, the 6th-best recruit in the state of Utah, and a top-5 center in the nation.

Powers-Johnson had a terrific year with the Ducks. He allowed just two total pressures and zero sacks in 181 pass-blocking opportunities.

Oregon went 11-2 in 2023. Their only losses came to Washington in week 6 and the Pac-12 Championship.

Bo Nix Named AP Pac-12 Player Of Year, Multiple Utes Earn All-Pac-12 Honors

The Ducks offensive line was a big part of the team’s success. They were named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s best O-Line Unit.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

