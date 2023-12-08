On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Keyonte George Opens Game Against LA Clippers With Four-Point Play

Dec 8, 2023, 8:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Keyonte George set the tone for Utah against the Clippers with a four-point play over Los Angeles’ Paul George.

The Delta Center lit up as the rookie knocked down a three and got fouled for the first time in his young career.

George has shown tremendous growth in the starting point guard role for the Jazz.

He comes off of debatably his best game of the season last weekend against Portland with 21 points and six assists.

George struggled to get going after the shot and Utah quickly fell behind.

The rookie led in scoring with four for the majority of the first quarter.

Jazz Update Injury Report Before Hosting Clippers

The Utah Jazz will have fewer names on their injury report when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

While Lauri Markkanen remains out with a hamstring strain, guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Kelly Olynyk have been upgraded to probable.

The Clippers travel to Utah having won three of their last four games, and seven of ten overall.

Markkanen has missed the last six games for the Jazz after suffering a hamstring injury in practice.

The Jazz forward went through full practice on Thursday but wasn’t fully cleared to return to action against the Clippers.

Clarkson has missed the Jazz’s last three games with a thigh contusion, while Oklynyk has missed the last two games with a shoulder strain.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks has been elevated from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation and has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in nearly 22 minutes per game.

