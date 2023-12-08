Keyonte George Opens Game Against LA Clippers With Four-Point Play

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Keyonte George set the tone for Utah against the Clippers with a four-point play over Los Angeles’ Paul George.

The Delta Center lit up as the rookie knocked down a three and got fouled for the first time in his young career.

ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ v ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ (a 4-point play) pic.twitter.com/jV3KA2JB35 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 9, 2023

George has shown tremendous growth in the starting point guard role for the Jazz.

He comes off of debatably his best game of the season last weekend against Portland with 21 points and six assists.

RELATED: Keyonte George Has Best Game Of Season Against Portland Trail Blazers

George struggled to get going after the shot and Utah quickly fell behind.

RELATED: Top Plays Of November From Jazz Rookie Guard Keyonte George

The rookie led in scoring with four for the majority of the first quarter.

Jazz Update Injury Report Before Hosting Clippers

The Utah Jazz will have fewer names on their injury report when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

While Lauri Markkanen remains out with a hamstring strain, guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Kelly Olynyk have been upgraded to probable.

The Clippers travel to Utah having won three of their last four games, and seven of ten overall.

Markkanen has missed the last six games for the Jazz after suffering a hamstring injury in practice.

Lauri Markkanen continues to work through his hamstring strain at practice.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/8gDp89v87M — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2023

The Jazz forward went through full practice on Thursday but wasn’t fully cleared to return to action against the Clippers.

Clarkson has missed the Jazz’s last three games with a thigh contusion, while Oklynyk has missed the last two games with a shoulder strain.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks has been elevated from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation and has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in nearly 22 minutes per game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.