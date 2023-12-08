On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Do-It All Star Sione Vaki Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Dec 8, 2023, 9:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football will be without do-it-all star Sione Vaki next season as he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night on Instagram.

Vaki started the year on NFL Scout’s radars as a standout safety and further cemented their interest after showing off his explosive ability on the offensive-side of the ball when injuries piled up for the Utes.

Vaki only spent two seasons with Utah (he served a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints mission before) but quickly made his presence known as a freshman last season and continued that trajectory and more in his sophomore year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sione Vaki (@sionevaki)

Sione Vaki Impact Efforts For Utah

Due to injuries stacking up for the Utes, Vaki stepped in and played running back for Utah starting against the Cal Golden Bears in addition to playing safety for the defense.

Vaki’s second notable game playing two-ways came against the USC Trojans the following week where the versatile player was Utah’s leading receiver. He recorded 5 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Utes to victory.

Vaki really showed off his two-way ability one more time No. 5 Washington helping to keep the Utes in the game with big plays on both sides of the ball.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The talented player played in 26 games for the Utes with 17 starts and seven total appearances on offense.

Defensively Vaki racked up 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, and two pass breakups in 2023 while also carrying the ball 42 times on offense for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Vaki caught the ball 11 times for 203 yards and three more scores.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sends Clippers Packing With Multiple First-Half Blocks

In his first start since returning from injury, Walker Kessler showed off his defensive impact with two first-half blocks.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Opens Game Against LA Clippers With Four-Point Play

Jazz rookie Keyonte George set the tone for Utah against the Clippers with a four-point play over Los Angeles' Paul George.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Corner Canyon Charger Jackson Powers-Johnson Wins Rimington Trophy

Former Corner Canyon standout and Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson is the 2023 Rimington Trophy winner.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Head Coach Carly Dockendorf Opens Up About Last Few Months

Utah Gymnastics head coach Carly Dockendorf opened up about the last few months and stepping in as the head coach of the Red Rocks on Friday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Head Coach Craig Smith Compares BYU Basketball To Showtime Lakers

Utah Basketball head coach Craig Smith had some high praise for BYU ahead of the rivalry matchup in the Huntsman Center this weekend.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU Seeks Fourth Consecutive Win Over Rival Utah

BYU basketball looks to remain unbeaten this season and extend its winning streak against the Utes.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Utes Do-It All Star Sione Vaki Declares For 2024 NFL Draft