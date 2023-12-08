Walker Kessler Sends Clippers Packing With Multiple First-Half Blocks

SALT LAKE CITY – In his first start since returning from injury, Walker Kessler showed off his defensive impact with two first-half blocks.

No matter who drove into the lane, Kessler wasn’t letting anything fly in the Delta Center.

His first block came against Los Angeles center Ivica Zubac.

The play was initially called a foul. But, after a challenge from Will Hardy, it was overturned and Kessler was awarded the block.

His second came against Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook drove to the rim looking for a two-hand slam but Kessler was able to get his hand on it.

Kessler added 7 rebounds and 4 points but Utah trailed by 13, 59-46.

Jazz Update Injury Report Before Hosting Clippers

The Utah Jazz will have fewer names on their injury report when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

While Lauri Markkanen remains out with a hamstring strain, guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Kelly Olynyk have been upgraded to probable.

The Clippers travel to Utah having won three of their last four games, and seven of ten overall.

Markkanen has missed the last six games for the Jazz after suffering a hamstring injury in practice.

Lauri Markkanen continues to work through his hamstring strain at practice.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/8gDp89v87M — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2023

The Jazz forward went through full practice on Thursday but wasn’t fully cleared to return to action against the Clippers.

Clarkson has missed the Jazz’s last three games with a thigh contusion, while Oklynyk has missed the last two games with a shoulder strain.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks has been elevated from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation and has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in nearly 22 minutes per game.

