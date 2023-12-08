Collin Sexton, John Collins Attempt To Spark Late Jazz Comeback

SALT LAKE CITY – As the fourth quarter approached, Collin Sexton and John Collins turned up the heat to push the Jazz toward a comeback.

Utah trailed Los Angeles by double-digits for the entire third quarter.

20 toes down 😈 pic.twitter.com/XGe8lyHguh — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 9, 2023

Sexton scored 9 of his 11 points in a six-minute stretch that ran from the end of the third to the beginning of the fourth.

Collins added six points in the opening minutes of the final quarter.

The majority of the shots from both players came at or near the rim.

Utah closed the Clippers lead down to 8 with seven minutes left.

Collins and Sexton were two of five Jazz players in double figures.

Jazz Update Injury Report Before Hosting Clippers

The Utah Jazz will have fewer names on their injury report when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

While Lauri Markkanen remains out with a hamstring strain, guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Kelly Olynyk have been upgraded to probable.

The Clippers travel to Utah having won three of their last four games, and seven of ten overall.

Markkanen has missed the last six games for the Jazz after suffering a hamstring injury in practice.

Lauri Markkanen continues to work through his hamstring strain at practice.#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/8gDp89v87M — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2023

The Jazz forward went through full practice on Thursday but wasn’t fully cleared to return to action against the Clippers.

Clarkson has missed the Jazz’s last three games with a thigh contusion, while Oklynyk has missed the last two games with a shoulder strain.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks has been elevated from the G League to fill out the Jazz’s rotation and has averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in nearly 22 minutes per game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.