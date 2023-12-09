Utah Valley Lets Double-Digit Lead Slip Away In Loss To Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team let a double-digit lead disappear and the Wolverines suffered a loss on the road to the Oregon State Beavers.

UVU falls at Oregon State

The Beavers hosted the Wolverines at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, December 9.

UVU lost to Oregon State, 74-71.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell started things for the Wolverines with a three-pointer only 28 seconds into the contest to give UVU a 3-0 lead. Five and a half minutes later, Tanner Toolson knocked down a triple to put Utah Valley ahead, 13-12. Toolson’s three-pointer started a nice run by the Wolverines. With 9:29 left to play until halftime, the Wolverines had built their lead to a game-high 11 points. However, the Beavers began to chip away at their deficit before the break.

By halftime, UVU’s lead had diminished to 36-34.

After exiting the locker room for the second half, the teams battled back and forth during the final 20 minutes of action. With 2:38 remaining, the Beavers made a layup to take a two-point lead and the advantage for good. After Oregon State took a four-point lead in the final minute, the Wolverines hit a three-pointer with six seconds to go to trim Oregon State’s lead to a point. However, the Beavers sealed their victory with a pair of free throws.

UVU finished the game shooting 51.1 percent overall and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc. Oregon State shot 51.0 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from distance.

Three Wolverines hit double figures in scoring. Stone-Carrawell led UVU with 19 points on 6-12 field goals. Toolson poured in 17 points.

Tyler Bilodeau carried the Beavers with 19 points.

Up next for UVU men’s basketball

With the loss, the Wolverines dropped to a 6-4 record this season.

Utah Valley’s next game is on the road against the Utah Utes on Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

