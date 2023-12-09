LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels Wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

SALT LAKE CITY – LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy award as the best college football player for the 2023 season.

Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy

Daniels received the honor at a ceremony held in New York City on Saturday, December 9.

The LSU standout edged out Michael Penix Jr. (Washington Huskies), Bo Nix (Oregon Ducks), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State Buckeyes) for college football’s top award. Harrison Jr. was the only non-quarterback finalist for the award.

Daniels joined former Tiger standouts Billy Cannon (1959) and Joe Burrow (2019) as the only LSU players to win the Heisman Trophy.

It’s the third straight year in which a quarterback has received the Heisman Trophy. The last non-QB to win the award was former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.

From the beginning 💜 pic.twitter.com/CoXEhNFrcC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 9, 2023

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (2021) and USC quarterback Caleb Williams (2022) were the last two Heisman Trophy winners.

Jayden Daniels in 2023

This season, the San Bernadino, California native posted video game numbers for the Tigers.

After starting his college career at Arizona State and playing for the Sun Devils from 2019-21, Daniels transferred to LSU ahead of the 2022 season.

This season, Daniels led LSU to a 9-3 record, including 6-2 in Southeastern Conference games.

Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 72.2 percent completion rate. The senior also ran the ball 135 times for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Daniels won the 2023 Walter Camp, AP College Football Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O’Brien, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

