Instant Replay: Great Osobor, Ian Martinez Throw Down Highlight Dunks For Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Taking advantage of a mid-December matchup with Division II Northwest Nazarene, Utah State’s offense was humming early against the Nighthawks with a pair of early dunks.

Utah State hosted Northwest Nazarene on Saturday, December 9 in the Aggies’ third-consecutive home game.

Mason Falslev and Great Osobor got the HURD crowd out of their seats early when Falslev’s steal became a scintillating fast-break dunk for Osobor. The redshirt freshman guard stepped in front of a pass with a head of steam, immediately guiding the transition chance.

With one defender between Falslev and Osobor, the junior wing rose about the defense, catching Falslev’s pass at its apex, then throwing it down on the unsuspecting defender’s head.

Moments later, Ian Martinez found himself free in transition and glided through the lane for an easy dunk that has become routine for the senior guard. Darius Brown II assisted on Martinez’s dunk.

Utah State used a 13-0 run to build an early 19-7 advantage over the Nighthawks.

Isaac Johnson has led a balanced Aggie attack with six points. Osobor has six points and two rebounds in the opening minutes after starting slowly in his past two games. Mason Falslev has two points, two rebounds, and three assists for USU in the first nine minutes of play.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU heads to the Bay Area for a midweek matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT).

SCU has lost two straight, including a 93-76 loss to New Mexico on December 9. The Aggies are 4-0 all-time against Santa Clara, winning 96-74 in Logan last November.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24