12 marathons, 1 year, 1 kidney: A Park City man’s race to raise awareness

Dec 9, 2023, 8:31 PM

Matt Cavanaugh ran the Salt Lake City Marathon in freezing weather on April 22. This was his fourth...

Matt Cavanaugh ran the Salt Lake City Marathon in freezing weather on April 22. This was his fourth marathon out of 12 for the year, in order to bring awareness to living kidney donation. (Salt Lake City Marathon)

(Salt Lake City Marathon)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY KAIGAN MEARS BIGLER


KSL.com

PARK CITY — Even with only one kidney, 44-year-old Park City resident Matt Cavanaugh will be running his 12th marathon of the year on Sunday, completing his goal of completing 12 marathons, each in under three hours, in 2023.

This isn’t his first time pushing his body so hard — seven months after donating his kidney in 2021, he ran an ultramarathon in the Namib desert in Africa, where temperatures reached up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit.

Why does he do it? “To demonstrate that there is no limit on life after kidney donation. You can donate a kidney, save a life and go right back to doing any physical activity you care to do — up to and including a dozen marathons,” Cavanaugh said.

According to a National Kidney Registry poll, 75% of Americans believe that the body of a person who donates his or her kidney is physically degraded, and Cavanaugh wants to prove that’s a misconception.

Cavanaugh first considered donating his kidney about 15 years ago, delaying it because of his service in the U.S. Army, marriage and the birth of two daughters.

Two years ago, he thought about donating again. “At a relatively low cost and risk to me, someone else gets life, and I could not get that idea out of my head,” Cavanaugh said. As a lieutenant colonel in the Army at the time, Cavanaugh said it was his duty to protect American lives, and he felt that he could do more among a deadly pandemic, especially when he says he owed his life to protectors during his tour in Iraq.

Cavanaugh’s kidney was shipped to Seattle and given to someone he still has never met.

While recovery is different for everybody, Cavanaugh said he was jogging 27 days after the surgery, and taking his daughters skiing two months after that. A colleague who is running the 12 marathons with him started running two weeks after her surgery, Cavanaugh said.

Due to modern technology, kidney removal only left him with a 2.5-inch scar.

After his quick recovery, Cavanaugh said he felt like he got a “second wind” and decided to sign up for the 4 Deserts Ultramarathon Series, running about 155 miles each in Antarctica, Georgia, Namibia and Chile. He won first place in Antarctica, hitting the record for fastest American to ever race the 4 Deserts.

Matt Cavanaugh beat the record for fastest American ever to run The Last Desert Antarctica ultramarathon in 2022, beating the previous American record by about eight hours.
Matt Cavanaugh beat the record for fastest American ever to run The Last Desert Antarctica ultramarathon in 2022, beating the previous American record by about eight hours. (Photo: Thiago Diz, Racing the Planet)

While his purpose was to bring awareness to the capabilities of a living kidney donor, he asked himself, “If you’re running out in deserts, how many people are you really reaching?” Thus, at the end of 2022, he devised a plan with the National Kidney Registry to run 12 of the biggest marathons in the country, and do every one in under three hours.

The challenge has been dubbed the 1K12M challenge (1 kidney, 12 marathons). Below are the dates and Cavanaugh’s times at each marathon he’s run so far:

 

  1. Feb. 26: Publix Atlanta Marathon (2:53:25)
  2. March 19: Los Angeles Marathon (2:51:03)
  3. April 22: Salt Lake City Marathon (2:50:06)
  4. May 7: Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon (2:52:09)
  5. May 21: Denver Colfax Marathon (2:55:21)
  6. June 4: Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon (2:53:20)
  7. Oct. 7: Twin Cities makeup marathon (original was canceled) (2:59:07)
  8. Oct. 14: Hartford Marathon (2:54:42)
  9. Oct. 29: Marine Corps Marathon (2:55:05)
  10. Nov. 5: New York City Marathon (2:55:38)
  11. Nov. 19: Philadelphia Marathon (2:53:28)

 

Not once has Cavanaugh had kidney or health issues from all his running, only receiving typical runners’ injuries like a pulled muscle.

Cavanaugh looks forward to running the Honolulu marathon on Sunday to finish out the year.

To learn more about 1K12M, visit 1K12M.org.

To learn more about living kidney donation, visit The National Kidney Registry.

Local News

The family of a young girl who fell from a bedroom window said they want other people to install ex...

Shelby Lofton

Family of 8-year-old girl seriously injured after second-story window fall shares safety warning

The family of a young girl who fell from a bedroom window said they want other people to install extra protection locks on their windows.

4 hours ago

FILE — The Kane County Sheriff's Office took four people into custody Friday following a traffic...

Mark Jones

Four individuals arrested in fentanyl bust in Kanab

The Kane County Sheriff's Office took four people into custody Friday following a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of several package of fentanyl pills.

5 hours ago

A house fire in Box Elder County Friday left a family displaced. (Tremonton Fire Department)...

Mark Jones

Family displaced following house fire in Box Elder County

The Tremonton Fire Department says a house fire Friday in Thatcher has left a family displaced.

6 hours ago

(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Sandy mailman has holiday side hustle as Santa’s helper

He has worked as a mailman for nearly four decades and knows his route on the Sandy bench by heart. For the past 20 years, however, Ray Berrett has had a side hustle -- for Santa Claus.

9 hours ago

The van losing control on the highway almost hitting UHP Trooper Juan Branchini. (Courtesy: Utah Hi...

Brianna Chavez

UHP trooper avoids potential crash, credits drivers for slowing down

A close call for some drivers in Layton Friday morning after a van slid across HWY 89 going northbound due to snow on the road.

23 hours ago

The "Star Spangled Babies" event. (KSL TV's Mark Wetzel)...

Michael Houck

Operation Homefront, Kent’s Market host ‘Star-Spangled Babies’ baby shower for local military mothers

The "Star-Spangled Babies" baby shower welcomed 75 new and expecting Utah military mothers on Friday. 

1 day ago

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

