Southern Utah Ends Three-Game Skid With Win Over Idaho State

Dec 9, 2023, 8:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah men’s basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak with a victory at home over the Idaho State Bengals.

SUU beats Idaho State

The Thunderbirds hosted the Bengals at America First Events Center in Cedar City, Utah on Saturday, December 9.

SUU defeated Idaho State, 82-74.

The Bengals opened the contest on a 6-0 run during the first three minutes of the first half. Parsa Fallah made a dunk to get the Thunderbirds on the scoreboard with 16:55 left until halftime.

Midway through the half, Fallah made a layup to give Southern Utah a 15-14 advantage. The Trailblazers would never relinquish the lead.

With 1:17 to go until the break, the Bengals made it a one-point game but that’s the closest they would come to the T-Birds for the remainder of the night. At halftime, the Thunderbirds took a 33-26 lead into the locker room.

After the break, Southern Utah maintained a double-digit lead for much of the final 20 minutes. In the closing minute, the Bengals cut the Thunderbirds’ lead to eight points.

Southern Utah finished the game shooting 53.2 percent from the field, including 21.1 percent from downtown. Idaho State shot 56.6 percent overall and 30.8 percent on three-pointers.

Four Thunderbirds ended the game in double figures in scoring. Fallah carried SUU with 29 points on 13-16 field goals. Prophet Johnson poured in 15 points.

Kiree Huie had 20 points for the Bengals.

Up Next for Southern Utah men’s basketball

With the win, the T-Birds improved their record to 3-6 this season.

RELATED: WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

Southern Utah’s next game is on the road against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

