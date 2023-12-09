Utah State Grounds Nighthawks In December Drubbing

LOGAN, Utah – The Aggies controlled the action from start to finish, steamrolling the Division II Nighthawks 84-53 for its eighth-straight win.

Utah State (9-1) hosted Northwest Nazarene on Saturday, December 9 in the Aggies’ third-consecutive home game.

Great Osobor’s fifth double-double paced the Aggies in both categories as he finished with 17 points and 10 boards. Mason Falslev added 14 points, five assists, and four steals. Darius Brown II scored five points but exploded on both ends with 11 assists and six steals. Isaac Johnson made 4-of-5 shots for 13 points, Ian Martinez contributed 11, and Josh Uduje rounded out five Aggies in double-figures with 10 points.

Easton Reagan led three Nighthawks in double-figures with 12 points. NW Nazaren committed 22 turnovers in the loss.

The 9-1 record for Danny Sprinkle equals the best start for a first-year Aggie head coach since LaDell Andersen went 22-7 in 1961.

First Half

Darius Brown II showed why he is the reigning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, harassing the Nighthawks into missing their first four shots. On the other end, Mason Falslev found a soaring Great Osobor for a fast break dunk that gave the Aggies an 11-2 lead with 17:00 to play.

After building a 17-point lead, a sequence of lackadaisical play allowed the Nighthawks to chip away at the advantage.

Out of a timeout, back-to-back-to-back Falslev dunks helped USU rebuild its lead to 34-18 with 5:33 left in the half.

Utah State went on the take a 46-29 halftime lead.

Second Half

After dominating at the rim in the first half, Osobor opened the second half by hitting his first three as an Aggie and second three of his college career.

As the USU lead grew, freshman forward Karson Templin got a chance at extended minutes for the first time. Templin made both of his shots and collected four rebounds in the middle portion of the half.

USU pulled away down the stretch for an 84-53 win.

USU heads to the Bay Area for a midweek matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT).

SCU has lost two straight, including a 93-76 loss to New Mexico on December 9. The Aggies are 4-0 all-time against Santa Clara, winning 96-74 in Logan last November.

