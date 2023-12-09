Bovine Blog: Relive Utah State’s First Half Dunk Contest Against NW Nazarene
Dec 9, 2023, 8:56 PM
LOGAN, Utah – It seemed like NBA All-Star Saturday night in the Spectrum as Utah State flew over, through, and around Northwest Nazarene with a dunk contest exhibition.
The Aggies (9-1) led from start to finish in the 84-53 win over the Division II school but it was first half slam dunk explosion that stole the show in Logan.
8️⃣-𝐈𝐍-𝐀-𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖𝐖 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/QHFqv1tmog
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 10, 2023
Leading by seven less than three minutes in, Mason Falslev turned an open-court steal into a highlight reel, alley-oop dunk for Great Osobor when the pair connected for a huge throw-down.
😱😱😱
⚡️ @GreatOsobor & @mason_falslev#AggiesAllTheWay | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/MtmdQLiK8z
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 10, 2023
Moments later, it was Ian Martinez getting behind the defense for an easy dunk. Darius Brown II forced a steal and hit the streaking first-year Aggie for a high-flying righthanded slam.
Dunks at The Spectrum hit different🤯
⚡️ @IanJumaine #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/GtnrDlHDlX
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 10, 2023
Four minutes after that, Brown II found Osobor loose under the basket for a one-handed dunk over an unfortunate Nighthawk defender.
another 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓 dunk 💪
⚡️ @GreatOsobor #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/lcPXFi4pW8
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 10, 2023
After NW Nazarene made a brief run thanks to some shoddy USU offensive play, Falslev came to the rescue.
Out of a timeout, the redshirt sophomore from literally just down the road threw down three consecutive rim-rattling dunks to snatch the Nighthawks’ momentum away.
First, a breakaway right-handed slam punctuated Falslev’s third steal of the half.
coast-to-coast 👏
⚡️ @mason_falslev #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ddCFmR4uDn
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 10, 2023
On the Aggies next possession, Falslev pump-faked a defender, then drove left before throwing down a vicious dunk on three converging Nighthawk defenders.
let’s try that again 😎
⚡️ @mason_falslev#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ZqZgbb17jV
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 10, 2023
The 6’3, former Sky View Bobcat finished the trio of dunks with perhaps the best of the group. On another Aggie fast break, Osobor threw an outlet pass to Martinez near the USU three-point line. Martinez took one quick dribble before floating a pass to Falslev soaring in from the right side of the lane.
Mason Falslev: no regard for human life https://t.co/8kyG4FEn5y
— Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) December 10, 2023
With Utah State leading by 15, Osobor got involved once again.
After collecting a pass at the three-point line on the left wing, Osobor needed one dribble to get by his defender and to the basket, providing another Spectrum baptism to NW Nazarene.
dunks for days 😤
⚡️@GreatOsobor#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Nz46mAYtgV
— USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 10, 2023
In all, USU finished the game with seven rim-rocking dunks against the hapless Nighthawks.
