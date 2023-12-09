On the Site:
Bovine Blog: Relive Utah State's First Half Dunk Contest Against NW Nazarene

Dec 9, 2023, 8:56 PM

LOGAN, Utah – It seemed like NBA All-Star Saturday night in the Spectrum as Utah State flew over, through, and around Northwest Nazarene with a dunk contest exhibition.

The Aggies (9-1) led from start to finish in the 84-53 win over the Division II school but it was first half slam dunk explosion that stole the show in Logan.

Leading by seven less than three minutes in, Mason Falslev turned an open-court steal into a highlight reel, alley-oop dunk for Great Osobor when the pair connected for a huge throw-down.

Moments later, it was Ian Martinez getting behind the defense for an easy dunk. Darius Brown II forced a steal and hit the streaking first-year Aggie for a high-flying righthanded slam.

Four minutes after that, Brown II found Osobor loose under the basket for a one-handed dunk over an unfortunate Nighthawk defender.

After NW Nazarene made a brief run thanks to some shoddy USU offensive play, Falslev came to the rescue.

Out of a timeout, the redshirt sophomore from literally just down the road threw down three consecutive rim-rattling dunks to snatch the Nighthawks’ momentum away.

First, a breakaway right-handed slam punctuated Falslev’s third steal of the half.

On the Aggies next possession, Falslev pump-faked a defender, then drove left before throwing down a vicious dunk on three converging Nighthawk defenders.

The 6’3, former Sky View Bobcat finished the trio of dunks with perhaps the best of the group. On another Aggie fast break, Osobor threw an outlet pass to Martinez near the USU three-point line. Martinez took one quick dribble before floating a pass to Falslev soaring in from the right side of the lane.

With Utah State leading by 15, Osobor got involved once again.

After collecting a pass at the three-point line on the left wing, Osobor needed one dribble to get by his defender and to the basket, providing another Spectrum baptism to NW Nazarene.

In all, USU finished the game with seven rim-rocking dunks against the hapless Nighthawks.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU heads to the Bay Area for a midweek matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT).

SCU has lost two straight, including a 93-76 loss to New Mexico on December 9. The Aggies are 4-0 all-time against Santa Clara, winning 96-74 in Logan last November.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

