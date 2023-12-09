Utah Tech Loses Double-Digit Lead, Falls To Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to hold on to a double-digit lead and suffered a loss at home to the visiting Idaho Vandals.

The Trailblazers hosted the Vandals at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah on Saturday, December 9.

Utah Tech lost to Idaho, 63-62.

Following a back-and-forth first half, the Trailblazers entered the locker room trailing the Vandals, 38-35.

However, the Trailblazers quickly jumped in front during the opening minutes of the second half. Midway through the final 20 minutes of game time, Utah Tech had built its lead to 10 points. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, the Vandals bounced back after Utah Tech took a double-digit lead.

During the final 9:09, the Trailblazers went ice cold on offense and the Vandals closed the contest on a 15-4 run.

Following a Tanner Christensen jump shot with 7:26 to go, the Trailblazers were scoreless until a pair of Hamed Olayinka foul shots with 1:19 remaining. During Utah Tech’s scoreless stretch, the Vandals went on a 10-0 run to take the lead.

Utah Tech finished the night shooting 46.8 percent overall and 36.4 percent on three-pointers. Idaho shot 37.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on threes.

Three Trailblazers ended up scoring 10 or more points. Christensen had 18 points on 7-10 shooting to lead Utah Tech.

Quinn Denker led Idaho with 18 points.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers fell to a record of 5-4 this season.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Cal State Northridge Matadors on Monday, December 11 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

