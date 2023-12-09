On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Tech Loses Double-Digit Lead, Falls To Idaho

Dec 9, 2023, 9:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to hold on to a double-digit lead and suffered a loss at home to the visiting Idaho Vandals.

Utah Tech falls to Idaho

The Trailblazers hosted the Vandals at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah on Saturday, December 9.

Utah Tech lost to Idaho, 63-62.

RELATED STORIES

Following a back-and-forth first half, the Trailblazers entered the locker room trailing the Vandals, 38-35.

However, the Trailblazers quickly jumped in front during the opening minutes of the second half. Midway through the final 20 minutes of game time, Utah Tech had built its lead to 10 points. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, the Vandals bounced back after Utah Tech took a double-digit lead.

During the final 9:09, the Trailblazers went ice cold on offense and the Vandals closed the contest on a 15-4 run.

Following a Tanner Christensen jump shot with 7:26 to go, the Trailblazers were scoreless until a pair of Hamed Olayinka foul shots with 1:19 remaining. During Utah Tech’s scoreless stretch, the Vandals went on a 10-0 run to take the lead.

Utah Tech finished the night shooting 46.8 percent overall and 36.4 percent on three-pointers. Idaho shot 37.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on threes.

Three Trailblazers ended up scoring 10 or more points. Christensen had 18 points on 7-10 shooting to lead Utah Tech.

Quinn Denker led Idaho with 18 points.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers fell to a record of 5-4 this season.

RELATED: WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Cal State Northridge Matadors on Monday, December 11 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Head Coach Craig Smith In Awe Of ‘Huntsman Magic’

Saturday night's game felt symbolic of turning the corner for the Utes because fans showed up and brought the "Huntsman Magic".

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Danny Sprinkle Reaches Utah State Milestone In Tenth Game

You'd have to look back more than six decades before finding a USU basketball coach with a start equal to Danny Sprinkle.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Forces 22 Turnovers In Blowout Win Over Cal Poly

Weber State basketball jumped up to second in the Big Sky Conference with a blowout win over the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Remains Confident In BYU’s Potential After Loss To Utah

Mark Pope remains confident BYU can be a "really good team" in 2023-24.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anthony Davis Leads Lakers To NBA In-Season Tournament Title Over Pacers

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament title with a victory over the Indiana Pacers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Loss Against Utah

It's often feast or famine when you live and die by the three-point line and the drought came at the wrong time for BYU. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Tech Loses Double-Digit Lead, Falls To Idaho