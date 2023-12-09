On the Site:
Weber State Basketball Forces 22 Turnovers In Blowout Win Over Cal Poly

Dec 9, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State basketball jumped up to second in the Big Sky Conference with a blowout win over the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday.

The Wildcats took advantage of a sloppy game from the Mustangs. Cal Poly had 22 turnovers to Weber State’s seven.

This resulted in a 37-2 points off turnovers difference and a 28-point win for the Cats, 78-50.

First Half

Weber State jumped out to a 6-0 lead with Steven Verplancken and Dyson Koehler knocking down a three.

The turnovers started early for Cal Poly. They had four in the first five minutes of the game.

The Wildcats extended their lead to eight after back-to-back buckets from Dillon Jones.

The Wildcats weren’t shooting exceptionally well. But, the extra possessions helped them jump out in front and stay there.

WSU took its first double-digit lead with four minutes left before halftime.

Five straight threes turned an eight-point lead to 20.

Weber State held this lead going into the break, 42-22.

Second Half

The second half was a lot more even.

After the first six minutes, both sides scored 11 points and had two turnovers.

Even though Cal Poly shot better from the field and from three, it was clear that Weber State brought a more dynamic offense.

The Wildcats made twice as many threes and shot eight more free throws.

Halfway through the second half, Cal Poly turned the ball over four times in three minutes.

The Wildcats scored after each one and took their largest lead of the game, 71-36.

Following a timeout, the Mustangs went on a 14-7 run to close out the game.

Weber State improved to 5-3 with the 78-50 win over Cal Poly.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

