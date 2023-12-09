On the Site:
Bovine Blog: Danny Sprinkle Reaches Utah State Milestone In Tenth Game

Dec 9, 2023, 10:22 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – You’d have to look more than six decades through the record books before finding a Utah State men’s basketball coach with a faster start to his Aggie career than Danny Sprinkle.

In the first of ten seasons leading the Aggies, Ladell Andersen opened 9-1 before finishing with a 22-7 record in his inaugural Aggie campaign. Sprinkle equaled that 9-1 mark with an 84-53 win over visiting Northwest Nazarene over the weekend.

RELATED: Utah State Grounds Nighthawks In December Drubbing

“I’m proud of our guys,” Sprinkle said following the eighth-straight USU win. “Any time you have a chance to step on the court, the goal is to win.”

Hired away from Montana State in April following the departure of Ryan Odom to VCU, Sprinkle is off to a dream start in Logan.

The Aggies 9-1 start equals the eighth-best start in program history and is one win shy of last year’s 10-1 start under Odom.

Bovine Blog: Relive Utah State’s First Half Dunk Contest Against NW Nazarene

Under the fifth-year head coach, Utah State has handled tremendous roster turnover with grace in the non-conference schedule.

The Aggies have led at the half in all ten games this season and are 8-0 when scoring 70+ points. USU has five wins by at least 20 points season.

Defensively, the Aggies have held three different opponents (South Dakota Mines, Marshall, NW Nazarene) to 60 points or less. Utah State has held its opponent to under 40 percent shooting in five of ten games this year. USU has outrebounded its opponent in every game this season.

“Our energy defensively, getting out, getting some steals, getting some dunks, it got the crowd going. This game was way closer than the score. Sometimes our athleticism or their turnovers led to our easy points,. If they cut down some of those, it’s a lot closer game.”

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

USU heads to the Bay Area for a midweek matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT).

SCU has lost two straight, including a 93-76 loss to New Mexico on December 9. The Aggies are 4-0 all-time against Santa Clara, winning 96-74 in Logan last November.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

KSL 5 TV Live

