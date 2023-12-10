On the Site:
BYU Wins Recruiting Battle For OL Recruit Over Big 12, Big Ten Teams

Dec 10, 2023, 12:08 AM

PROVO, Utah – During the final seconds of BYU basketball’s loss at Utah on Saturday, the BYU football program got a victory.

That win was on the recruiting trail as three-star offensive tackle prospect Ikinasio Tupou announced his commitment to BYU.

Ikinasio Tupou commits to BYU

Tupou shared a social media post on X to announce his commitment to BYU.

“I am beyond blessed to announce my official commitment to BYU,” wrote Tupou. “I want to take my family, coaches and team for pushing me daily to get me to where I am today. Secondly, I want to thank BYU for giving me this opportunity to ball at the next level around my family and most importantly I want to thank god for getting me through this long journey and process in my life that has not only opened doors for me, but my entire family.”

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Tupou picked BYU over a final five of schools that consisted of future Big 12 programs Arizona and Utah. Plus, future Big Ten program Washington. And Cal, who will be moving into the ACC.

Tupou prepped at Palo Alto High School in Northern California.

After committing to BYU, Tupou is the fifth-highest-rated commitment in BYU’s class, per 247Sports Composite ratings. Tupou is the 1,232nd-ranked prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

The addition of Tupou brings BYU’s 2024 recruiting class to 16 commitments.

Tupou will sign with BYU football during the Early Signing Period

Tupou plans to sign with BYU later this month when the Early Signing Period kicks off on December 20.

He will enroll at BYU next summer and have five years to play four seasons.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

