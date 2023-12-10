Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Picks Off Jared Goff For Fourth Interception

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes cornerback Jaylon Johnson jumped in front off a pass thrown by Jared Goff and hauled in his fourth interception of the season during the Week 14 game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Jaylon Johnson picks off Jared Goff

The Bears hosted the Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 10.

With 14:00 remaining in the first half, Goff attempted a deep pass to his tight end Sam LaPorta. Johnson jumped in front of the ball and picked off Goff. The former Ute returned the ball to the Chicago 40-yard line before fumbling the ball out of bounds. Chicago retained possession following a penalty on the play.

The Bears owned a 10-0 lead at the time of Johnson’s interception.

The turnover ended a six-play, 40-yard drive by the Lions.

Following the play, Johnson had one pass breakup and one interception.

Johnson entered the Week 14 contest having recorded 27 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, one forced fumble, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, and one touchdown this season.

Chicago’s game against Detroit is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Johnson had 35 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

