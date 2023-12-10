Saints LB Nephi Sewell Blocks Punt, Play Results In Touchdown Against Panthers

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown by the New Orleans Saints during their Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Nephi Sewell blocks Panthers’ punt

The Saints hosted the Panthers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 10.

Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell Elevated To Saints' Active Roster

With 4:37 left in the second quarter, the Panthers attempted to punt the ball on a 4th & 2 from their 26-yard line. Sewell flew into the backfield and blocked a kick by Johnny Hekker. The Saints’ D’Marco Jackson scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.

The score gave the Saints a 14-3 lead.

New Orleans took the 11-point lead into the halftime break.

Sewell entered the game having recorded 14 total tackles and 10 solo tackles this season.

New Orlean’s game against Carolina is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Nephi Sewell

Before his time in college football began, Sewell was a star for the Desert Hills Thunder.

After starting college at Nevada, the St. George, Utah native transferred to play for the University of Utah from 2019-21.

During his final season with the Utes, Sewell recorded 89 total tackles, 54 solo tackles, and one interception.

Sewell finished his Utah career with 143 total tackles, 89 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two pass breakups.

After his college days, Sewell went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. The linebacker signed with the Saints as a free agent following the draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

