Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd Recovers Fumble By Browns

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd scooped up a fumble for his second recovery of the season during the Week 14 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.

Devin Lloyd recovers fumble by Amari Cooper

The Browns hosted the Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, December 10.

With 7:03 remaining in the first half, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper fumbled the ball after it was forced free from his possession by Jacksonville’s Andrew Wingard. Lloyd picked up the pigskin and returned it to the Cleveland 12-yard line on a 13-yard return.

Two plays later, the Jaguars scored a touchdown to trim Cleveland’s lead to 14-7.

The turnover ended a one-play drive by the Browns.

During the first half, the former Ute had six total tackles, two solo tackles, and a fumble recovery.

Lloyd entered the game having recorded 88 total tackles, 53 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups this season.

Jacksonville’s game against Cleveland is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Devin Lloyd

Before his time in the NFL, the Chula Vista, California native played at Utah from 2018-21.

As a senior in 2021, Lloyd recorded 111 total tackles, 66 solo tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

He helped the Utes win their first Pac-12 title and earn a Rose Bowl Game bid for the first time in program history.

During his Utah career, Lloyd had 256 total tackles, 150 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three touchdowns.

Lloyd was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 27 overall pick during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a rookie in 2022, Lloyd had 115 total tackles, 59 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

