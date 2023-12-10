Zach Wilson Throws For Over 300 Yards, Leads Jets To Win Over Texans

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup and threw for over 300 yards while leading the New York Jets to a Week 14 win over the Houston Texans.

Zach Wilson returns to starting lineup & leads Jets to win

The Jets hosted the Texans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 10.

RELATED: Jets HC Robert Saleh Addresses Reports On Zach Wilson’s Willingness To Play

After he was benched for the past two weeks, Wilson returned as QB1 in Week 14 and led the Jets to their first victory since October 29.

New York blew out Houston, 30-6.

The former BYU quarterback threw for over 300 yards and had a pair of touchdown passes against the Texans.

Wilson’s first touchdown came with 11:05 remaining in the third quarter when he found Randall Cobb for 15 yards and the first points of the game.

Later in the second half, Wilson connected with Breece Hall for a three-yard score to extend New York’s lead to 21-6.

The quarterback finished the game 27/36 passing for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He posted a rating of 117.9. Wilson also ran the ball three times for 12 yards and lost one fumble.

Wilson entered the contest having thrown for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He’s also run the ball 33 times for 199 yards.

Social media reacts to Zach Wilson’s Week 14 performance

Weird what Zach Wilson looks like when he’s not handcuffed and babied on a consistent basis — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 10, 2023

Zach Wilson in this 2nd half pic.twitter.com/sFJ1ZcrKhm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 10, 2023

A QB in the Texans-Jets game is 26/34 for 295 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs. That QB is Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/rLuUcgLl0h — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 10, 2023

Zach Wilson masterclass going down rn pic.twitter.com/x0DpnDS9D0 — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 10, 2023

UPDATE: Zach Wilson saw this and took it personally https://t.co/fRQFl915mM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2023

This is good for Zach Wilson. Will build his trade value so he can get the heck out of this place. They don’t deserve him there @nyjets . — Brady Poppinga (@BradyPoppinga) December 10, 2023

Despite the fumble, this is probably the best game Zach Wilson has ever played in a #Jets uniform. An unexpected plot twist late in a confounding season. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 10, 2023

Zach Wilson: 21/28, 233 yards, TD

CJ Stroud: 8/18, 77 yards Just a couple of former second overall draft picks going at it… — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 10, 2023

Zach Wilson balling today, CJ Stroud top 2 receivers out and can’t do anything. This is the beauty of the NFL. Any given Sunday. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 10, 2023

Up next for New York

With the win, the Jets improved their record to 5-8 this season.

New York’s next game is on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Earlier this season, the third-year player was benched for the third time in his career. Wilson is projected to finish out the 2023 campaign as New York’s QB1.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland