Instant Replay: Rams WR Puka Nacua Makes Spectacular Diving Catch

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua made an amazing diving reception during the Week 14 NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens hosted the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, December 10.

With 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford floated a pass 23 yards down the field before Nacua jumped into the and laid out for the ball.

The former BYU star hauled in the catch for a first down at the Baltimore 20-yard line.

It was Nacua’s fifth reception of the game and put him at 84 yards receiving against the Ravens. Nacua also had one carry for six yards on the ground.

Los Angeles finished the drive with a touchdown to take the lead at 28-23.

Nacua came into the contest having recorded 77 catches for 1,029 yards and four touchdowns this season.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

