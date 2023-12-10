Dozens show up to Riverdale Denny’s to support employee hit by truck

RIVERDALE — A busy Sunday is meant to be expected, but this Sunday’s workday was much more meaningful for employees at the Denny’s on Riverdale Road.

The restaurant hosting a fundraising event for one of their own employees, Viktoria Tibbitts. The 19-year-old waitress was hit by a truck nearly two weeks ago.

“When we first heard about it, we thought what could we as a team do for her,” said Brenda Owens, general manager of the Denny’s.

Tibbitts was walking to the store with her younger brother John when the two where struck. She was able to help save her brother, but she was left with severe head trauma.

Thankfully, she’s doing much better, according to her younger sister Rikelle Tibbitts.

“(Viktoria is) progressing really fast,” she said.

Rikelle said it was great to see the community’s support throughout the day. Many have donated cash. One customer even donated a bicycle for John.

“It’s really amazing there’s been a lot of people,” Rikelle said.

Owens said she was left in tears Sunday as many customers came in. She said she’s grateful to the franchise owners, WKS Restaurant Group, who allowed her to host the fundraiser.

“It is just amazing to see…how great the community we live in has just showed up for one of their own,” she said.

Of all the sales made Sunday, 20% will go to Viktoria’s family.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for her medical expenses. To donate, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.