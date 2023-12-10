On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Dozens show up to Riverdale Denny’s to support employee hit by truck

Dec 10, 2023, 4:07 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

RIVERDALE — A busy Sunday is meant to be expected, but this Sunday’s workday was much more meaningful for employees at the Denny’s on Riverdale Road.

The restaurant hosting a fundraising event for one of their own employees, Viktoria Tibbitts. The 19-year-old waitress was hit by a truck nearly two weeks ago.

“When we first heard about it, we thought what could we as a team do for her,” said Brenda Owens, general manager of the Denny’s.

Tibbitts was walking to the store with her younger brother John when the two where struck. She was able to help save her brother, but she was left with severe head trauma.

Denny’s restaurant stepping up to help employee injured after being struck by vehicle

Thankfully, she’s doing much better, according to her younger sister Rikelle Tibbitts.

“(Viktoria is) progressing really fast,”  she said.

Rikelle said it was great to see the community’s support throughout the day. Many have donated cash. One customer even donated a bicycle for John.

“It’s really amazing there’s been a lot of people,” Rikelle  said.

Owens said she was left in tears Sunday as many customers came in. She said she’s grateful to the franchise owners, WKS Restaurant Group, who allowed her to host the fundraiser.

“It is just amazing to see…how great the community we live in has just showed up for one of their own,” she said.

Of all the sales made Sunday, 20% will go to Viktoria’s family.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for her medical expenses. To donate, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Matt Cavanaugh ran the Salt Lake City Marathon in freezing weather on April 22. This was his fourth...

Kaigan Mears Bigler

12 marathons, 1 year, 1 kidney: A Park City man’s race to raise awareness

Even with only one kidney, 44-year-old Park City resident Matt Cavanaugh will be running his 12th marathon of the year on Sunday, completing his goal of completing 12 marathons, each in under three hours, in 2023.

21 hours ago

Italian Firefighters work on the balcony of a building of the San Giovanni Evangelista Hospital aft...

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

A hospital fire near Rome kills at least 3 and causes an emergency evacuation of all patients

A fire broke out in a hospital on Rome's outskirts, killing at least three people and forcing the overnight evacuation of the smoke-filled facility and its nearly 200 patients, officials said Saturday.

23 hours ago

Fewer than two in five people in the US have gotten the flu vaccine this season, according to CDC e...

Deidre McPhillips, CNN

It’s not too late to get vaccinated, as the holidays and respiratory virus season ramp up

Now is the time to get vaccinated to stay safe and healthy amid holiday gatherings and rising levels of respiratory viruses, including the flu, Covid-19 and RSV, experts say.

1 day ago

Davis (right) with her child visiting her doctor. (KSL TV's Emma Benson)...

Emma Benson

What you need to know about getting vaccinated while pregnant

It's cold and flu season, and pregnant mothers and newborns are among those most vulnerable to illnesses, but expectant moms can protect themselves -- and their babies -- through vaccination.

3 days ago

a bathtub with yellow or brownish tinted water...

Michael Houck

‘Yellow water’ reported in several Davis, Weber county cities, cause is under investigation

After several reports of "yellow water" in multiple cities in Davis County, city officials say it's safe to drink the water while looking for the cause.

3 days ago

Matt Gephardt reviewing the letter sent to Robert Bohman. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps man stuck with an out-of-network bill for a test his insurance pre-authorized

After a Morgan man went for a medical test pre-authorized by his insurance, he was surprised with an out-of-network bill he thought he was covered for. Get Gephardt helped him to sort everything out.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Dozens show up to Riverdale Denny’s to support employee hit by truck