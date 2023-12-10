On the Site:
Utah Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 1 South Carolina

Dec 10, 2023, 2:40 PM

UNCASVILLE, CT – The No. 11 Utah women’s basketball team continued their road tour this weekend, this time sizing up the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

The Utes received some bad news earlier in the week that they will be without star guard Gianna Kneepkens for the rest of the season after she suffered an injury in the waning moments of last week’s BYU game.

Utah handled that loss well against St. Joseph’s Thursday but would need an even bigger effort to take down South Carolina.

By halftime Utah trailed the Gamecocks 41–34, having trouble finding offensive production outside of Alissa Pili after she went to the bench with three fouls. Utah battled hard but couldn’t quite get it done against South Carolina 74-69.

The Utes return to Utah next weekend but will be on the road to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Cedar City. The game will take place on Saturday, December 16. Tipoff takes place at 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPN+.

Utah Vs. South Carolina First Quarter Highlights

Utes Vs. Gamecocks Second Quarter Highlights

Utah Vs. South Carolina Third Quarter Highlights

Utes Vs. Gamecocks Fourth Quarter Highlights

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. South Carolina

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -37 points (new career high)
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 7 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 7 assists

Pili was 15-23 from the paint, and 3-6 from the three, and 4-4 from the line while setting a new career points record of 37. Pili also added two rebounds, one assist, one block, and three steals in 29 minutes of play.

Dasia Young came second in scoring adding 12 points going 5-9 from the field, 1-2 from the three, and 1-2 from the line.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Jenna Johnson with seven points.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. South Carolina

The Utah women battled hard with the Gamecocks shooting 28-62 (45%) from the field, 5-20 (25%) from the three, and 8-11 (67%) from their trips to the line.

Utah was outrebounded by the Gamecocks 37-28 while the two teams were tied in assists with 13 apiece.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

