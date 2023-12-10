Utah Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 1 South Carolina

UNCASVILLE, CT – The No. 11 Utah women’s basketball team continued their road tour this weekend, this time sizing up the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

The Utes received some bad news earlier in the week that they will be without star guard Gianna Kneepkens for the rest of the season after she suffered an injury in the waning moments of last week’s BYU game.

Utah handled that loss well against St. Joseph’s Thursday but would need an even bigger effort to take down South Carolina.

By halftime Utah trailed the Gamecocks 41–34, having trouble finding offensive production outside of Alissa Pili after she went to the bench with three fouls. Utah battled hard but couldn’t quite get it done against South Carolina 74-69.

#Utes can't get it done against No. 1 South Carolina despite an outstanding performance from Alissa Pili today who set a new career scoring record of 37 points. SC 78 | Utah 69#GoUtes

The Utes return to Utah next weekend but will be on the road to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Cedar City. The game will take place on Saturday, December 16. Tipoff takes place at 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPN+.

Utah Vs. South Carolina First Quarter Highlights

Utah women are off to a good start at the first media break, though they do trail South Carolina 16-14. If you aren’t tunning in, catch it on ESPN. Very entertaining game so far between the No. 11 and No. 1 teams in the country.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Utah has to take a timeout after South Carolina goes on an 8-0 run. Utes trail the Gamecocks by 10, 24-14.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

END OF FIRST QUARTER Utah trails South Carolina 27-16. The Utes are just 1-7 from the field over the last 2 minutes.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Utes Vs. Gamecocks Second Quarter Highlights

Alissa Pili with a big three for the #Utes. Utah still trails but is closing in, 29-25.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

ALISSA PILI!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@alissa_pili has 16 1st half points early in the 2nd qtr. 👀@UTAHWBB | #GoUtes — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 10, 2023

At the media break the Utes have closed in within four of SC, 34-30. Alissa Pili is already up to 21 points and it’s not even halftime.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Jenna Johnson has been sneaky impactful for Utah drawing offensive fouls on South Carolina. She’s up to four now.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

HALFTIME South Carolina leads by seven, 41-34. Utah went on a near six-minute scoring drought after Alissa Pili had to sit on the bench with her third foul. As impressive as Pili has been, Utes need to find some additional offense in the second half.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Utah Vs. South Carolina Third Quarter Highlights

Jenna Johnson gets a fifth offensive foul to get the Utes the ball. She’s been lights out at that today.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Pili doing Pili things and gets the AND ONE #GoUtes

Pili doing Pili things and gets the AND ONE #GoUtes

Dasia Young with a huge three. Kennady McQueen saved the ball from going out to make the shot possible.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

At the timeout the #Utes still trail South Carolina 52-48. This team has played tough and clawed their way back into the game several times. Will be interesting to see if they can eventually take the lead when it matters most.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

END OF THIRD QUARTER Utah trails by five, 62-57. Alissa Pili, Jenna Johnson, and Reese Ross all sit at three fouls heading into the fourth quarter. Pili currently sits at her season-high 31-point mark and needs two more to match her career points record, three to break it. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Utes Vs. Gamecocks Fourth Quarter Highlights

“We can’t stop her.” – Dawn Staley on Alissa Pili#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Utah takes a timeout down 64-59 to South Carolina with 6:43 left to play.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Alissa Pili has now matched her career-high of 33 points against one of the best defensese in women’s hoops. #Impressive#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Three-point game at the media timeout. Utah trails SC 66-63 with 4:53 to work with.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Alissa Pili just set a new career-high of 35 points against South Carolina. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

CAREER HIGH PERFORMANCE

Pili now has 35 points for a new career-high @alissa_pili (Also, what a move to get it)#GoUtes

CAREER HIGH PERFORMANCE

Pili now has 35 points for a new career-high @alissa_pili (Also, what a move to get it)#GoUtes

With 40.1 seconds left to play the #Utes are down 74-69 and will have possession out of the break.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 10, 2023

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. South Carolina

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -37 points (new career high)

Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 7 assists

Pili was 15-23 from the paint, and 3-6 from the three, and 4-4 from the line while setting a new career points record of 37. Pili also added two rebounds, one assist, one block, and three steals in 29 minutes of play.

Dasia Young came second in scoring adding 12 points going 5-9 from the field, 1-2 from the three, and 1-2 from the line.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Jenna Johnson with seven points.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. South Carolina

The Utah women battled hard with the Gamecocks shooting 28-62 (45%) from the field, 5-20 (25%) from the three, and 8-11 (67%) from their trips to the line.

Utah was outrebounded by the Gamecocks 37-28 while the two teams were tied in assists with 13 apiece.

