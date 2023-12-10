On the Site:
Chargers CB Michael Davis Rips Ball Away For First Interception Of 2023

Dec 10, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars cornerback Michael Davis wanted the ball more when he ripped it free from Marvin Mims Jr. for his first interception of the season during the Week 14 NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

Michael Davis make big play for first pick of season

The Chargers hosted the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, December 10.

With 12:10 remaining in the opening quarter, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson attempted to connect with Mims Jr. However, Davis had another idea. The former BYU wide receiver turned defensive back ripped the ball out of the Denver wideout’s grip for an interception at the Broncos’ 13-yard line.

It was Davis’ first pick of the season and the eighth of his seven-year NFL career.

The turnover ended Denver’s first possession after a single play.

Unfortunately for Davis and the Chargers, Los Angeles was unable to find the end zone on the subsequent drive and turned the ball over on downs at the Denver six-yard line.

Davis entered the game having recorded 42 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, and seven pass breakups this season.

Los Angeles’ game against Denver is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Michael Davis

Before his NFL career, the Glendale, California native played at BYU from 2013-16.

During his four seasons with the Cougars, Davis played wide receiver and defensive back. Davis switched to the defensive side of the game after his freshman campaign.

At BYU, Davis recorded 109 total tackles, 90 solo tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, one interception, 15 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

In 2017, Davis signed with the Chargers after he wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft.

Davis signed a three-year extension to stay in Los Angeles in 2021.

Before Week 14, Davis had recorded 328 total tackles, 259 solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 66 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 102 regular season games in his career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

