Bills CB Taron Johnson Recovers Fumble By Chiefs

Dec 10, 2023, 5:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson recovered a fumble during the Week 14 NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Taron Johnson recovers fumble during Bills-Chiefs game

The Chiefs hosted the Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, December 10.

With 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Rashee Rice for a six-yard completion before the rookie wide receiver fumbled the ball after Buffalo’s Christian Benford jarred it free.

The turnover ended a five-play, 22-yard drive by Kansas City.

Buffalo was unable to take advantage of the fumble recovery and punted on its next possession.

Early in the fourth quarter, Johnson had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery.

Buffalo’s game against Kansas City is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Taron Johnson

Before his professional career, Johnson was a standout player at Weber State. The Sacramento, California native played at Weber State from 2014-17. During his Wildcat career, Johnson was named a First Team All-American selection and Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP. He helped Weber State to back-to-back playoff appearances and a Big Sky title in his final season.

After his time with the Wildcats, Johnson was selected by the Bills during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Johnson entered Week 14 having recorded 414 total tackles, 309 solo tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, 34 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 83 career regular season games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

