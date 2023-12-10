49ers LB Fred Warner Seals Win Over Seahawks With Interception
Dec 10, 2023, 5:30 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner helped seal a Week 14 victory for the San Francisco 49ers with a late interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.
Fred Warner hauls in fourth interception of 2023 season
The 49ers hosted the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 10.
With 3:24 left in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks trailing by 12 points, Lock floated a pass deep downfield. Warner dove for the desperation heave and collected the ball for his fourth interception of the season.
.@fred_warner helps seal a @49ers victory over the @Seahawks with a diving interception. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SEAvsSF #FTTB #BYUFOOTBALL @kslsports pic.twitter.com/M6UgH4FtT3
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) December 11, 2023
The turnover gave San Francisco possession at the 49ers’ 29-yard line.
San Francisco managed to run out the clock and the 49ers secured a 28-16 lead.
Bye bye birdie! 👋#SEAvsSF x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/onukgsMr2i
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2023
Warner finished the game with eight total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception.
The linebacker came into Week 14 having recorded 99 total tackles, 63 solo tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and eight pass breakups this season.
It feels good to be in DUB CITY! pic.twitter.com/jpwtugwjlx
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2023
With the win, the 49ers improved their record to 10-3.
San Francisco’s next game is on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.
About Fred Warner
Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.
During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.
Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Last season, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.
.@fred_warner snatches his third interception of the season.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #FTTB #SFvsJAX #BYUFOOTBALL @kslsports pic.twitter.com/otZE2pW81v
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) November 12, 2023
During his six seasons in the league, Warner recorded 733 total tackles, 474 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 43 pass breakups, and one touchdown in his first 93 games played.
During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.
