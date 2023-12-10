49ers LB Fred Warner Seals Win Over Seahawks With Interception

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner helped seal a Week 14 victory for the San Francisco 49ers with a late interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

Fred Warner hauls in fourth interception of 2023 season

The 49ers hosted the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 10.

With 3:24 left in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks trailing by 12 points, Lock floated a pass deep downfield. Warner dove for the desperation heave and collected the ball for his fourth interception of the season.

The turnover gave San Francisco possession at the 49ers’ 29-yard line.

San Francisco managed to run out the clock and the 49ers secured a 28-16 lead.

Warner finished the game with eight total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception.

The linebacker came into Week 14 having recorded 99 total tackles, 63 solo tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and eight pass breakups this season.

With the win, the 49ers improved their record to 10-3.

San Francisco’s next game is on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Fred Warner

