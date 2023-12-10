Local Players Impress During Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 14 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, 37-31.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

The former Utah defensive back had five tackles and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (7-6)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 21 yards and one tackle in Buffalo’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (5-8)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in Chicago’s 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (8-5)

The former Utah linebacker was inactive for Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (7-6)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-7.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles and five solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former Utah kicker was 0/1 on field goals and 0/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former Utah running back had 13 carries for 28 yards and four receptions for 28 yards in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles, four solo tackles, and a fumble recovery in Jacksonville’s 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle and blocked a punt in New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 18 yards in Philadelphia’s 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

The former Utah punter punted five times with an average of 49.2 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah linebacker and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
    • Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
    • Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Injured Reserve

  • Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
    • Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (7-6)
    • Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (5-8)
    • Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)
    • Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

The former BYU running back had nine carries for 30 yards in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (8-5)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, one solo tackle, and a quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (6-6)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers play the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 84 yards and one reception for six yards in Los Angeles’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 3-0.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former BYU running back had 11 carries for 43 yards in New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (5-8)

The former BYU quarterback was 27/36 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. Wilson also ran the ball three times for 12 yards and lost one fumble.

Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

The former BYU linebacker had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in San Francisco’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)
    • Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)
    • Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
  • Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (6-7)
    • Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8)
    • Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-12)
    • Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (9-3)
    • Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-9)
    • Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (5-8)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 28-13.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Indianapolis Colts, 34-14.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (6-6)

The former Utah State quarterback and the Packers play the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 3-0.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

The former Utah State linebacker had five tackles and two tackles for loss in Seattle’s 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver returned one kickoff for 29 yards and two punts for a total of 26 yards in Tampa Bay’s 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-12)
    • Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (6-6)
    • Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (7-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in Buffalo’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former Weber State wide receiver was inactive for New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

The former Southern Utah defensive back played 21 snaps on special teams and blocked a punt in Pittsburgh’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (5-8)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 28-13.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (6-7)

The former Judge Memorial standout had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (5-8)

The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (7-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (8-5)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (9-4)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (7-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Houston’s 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-8)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-8)

The former Orem standout had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-8)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-6)

The former East and Snow College standout had seven carries for 11 yards and four receptions for 29 yards in Pittsburgh’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-7)
    • Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (10-3)
    • Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Local Players Impress During Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season