Local Players Impress During Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season
Dec 10, 2023, 9:44 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 14 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, 37-31.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
The former Utah defensive back had five tackles and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (7-6)
The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 21 yards and one tackle in Buffalo’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (5-8)
The former Utah defensive back had one tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in Chicago’s 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (8-5)
The former Utah linebacker was inactive for Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (7-6)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-7.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles and five solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
The former Utah kicker was 0/1 on field goals and 0/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
The former Utah running back had 13 carries for 28 yards and four receptions for 28 yards in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)
The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles, four solo tackles, and a fumble recovery in Jacksonville’s 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (6-7)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle and blocked a punt in New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 18 yards in Philadelphia’s 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (10-3)
The former Utah punter punted five times with an average of 49.2 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-9)
The former Utah linebacker and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-9)
The former Utah safety and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
- Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Injured Reserve
- Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (7-6)
- Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (5-8)
- Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)
- Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
The former BYU running back had nine carries for 30 yards in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (8-5)
The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, one solo tackle, and a quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (6-6)
The former BYU defensive back and the Packers play the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)
The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 84 yards and one reception for six yards in Los Angeles’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 3-0.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (6-7)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (6-7)
The former BYU running back had 11 carries for 43 yards in New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (5-8)
The former BYU quarterback was 27/36 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. Wilson also ran the ball three times for 12 yards and lost one fumble.
Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (10-3)
The former BYU linebacker had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in San Francisco’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)
- Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)
- Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (6-7)
- Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8)
- Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-12)
- Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-9)
- Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (5-8)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 28-13.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Indianapolis Colts, 34-14.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (6-6)
The former Utah State quarterback and the Packers play the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 3-0.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
The former Utah State linebacker had five tackles and two tackles for loss in Seattle’s 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
The former Utah State wide receiver returned one kickoff for 29 yards and two punts for a total of 26 yards in Tampa Bay’s 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-12)
- Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (6-6)
- Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (7-6)
The former Weber State defensive back had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in Buffalo’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (6-7)
The former Weber State wide receiver was inactive for New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
The former Southern Utah defensive back played 21 snaps on special teams and blocked a punt in Pittsburgh’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7.
Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (5-8)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 28-13.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (6-7)
The former Judge Memorial standout had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (5-8)
The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (7-6)
The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (8-5)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (9-4)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (7-6)
The former Bingham standout was inactive for Houston’s 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.
Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-8)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-8)
The former Orem standout had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-8)
The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-6)
The former East and Snow College standout had seven carries for 11 yards and four receptions for 29 yards in Pittsburgh’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7.
Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-7)
- Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (10-3)
- Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS
