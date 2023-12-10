Local Players Impress During Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 14 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, 37-31.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

The former Utah defensive back had five tackles and a pass breakup in Baltimore’s 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (7-6)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 21 yards and one tackle in Buffalo’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (5-8)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in Chicago’s 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (8-5)

The former Utah linebacker was inactive for Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (7-6)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-7.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles and five solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former Utah kicker was 0/1 on field goals and 0/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former Utah running back had 13 carries for 28 yards and four receptions for 28 yards in Indianapolis’ 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles, four solo tackles, and a fumble recovery in Jacksonville’s 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle and blocked a punt in New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 18 yards in Philadelphia’s 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

The former Utah punter punted five times with an average of 49.2 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah linebacker and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-10) Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video



Injured Reserve

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-10) Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (7-6) Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (5-8) Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

The former BYU running back had nine carries for 30 yards in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup in Baltimore’s 37-31 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (8-5)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, one solo tackle, and a quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (6-6)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers play the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

The former BYU wide receiver had five receptions for 84 yards and one reception for six yards in Los Angeles’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 3-0.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former BYU running back had 11 carries for 43 yards in New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (5-8)

The former BYU quarterback was 27/36 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. Wilson also ran the ball three times for 12 yards and lost one fumble.

Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

The former BYU linebacker had eight total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in San Francisco’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (6-7) Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8) Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-12) Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (9-3) Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-9) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (5-8)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 28-13.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Indianapolis Colts, 34-14.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (6-6)

The former Utah State quarterback and the Packers play the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 3-0.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

The former Utah State linebacker had five tackles and two tackles for loss in Seattle’s 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver returned one kickoff for 29 yards and two punts for a total of 26 yards in Tampa Bay’s 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders had a bye week in Week 14.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-12) Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (6-6) Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (7-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in Buffalo’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (6-7)

The former Weber State wide receiver was inactive for New Orleans’ 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles suffered a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

The former Southern Utah defensive back played 21 snaps on special teams and blocked a punt in Pittsburgh’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (5-8)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears beat the Detroit Lions, 28-13.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (6-7)

The former Judge Memorial standout had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Atlanta’s 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (5-8)

The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (7-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Cincinnati’s 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (8-5)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (9-4)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Saturday, December 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (7-6)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Houston’s 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 17 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-8)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-8)

The former Orem standout had eight total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-8)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers suffered a 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, December 14 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-6)

The former East and Snow College standout had seven carries for 11 yards and four receptions for 29 yards in Pittsburgh’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on NFL Network

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-7) Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, December 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (10-3) Next Game: @ Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on CBS



