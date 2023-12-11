On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Twice Baked: Will Levi Williams Start At QB For Utah State In Second-Career Potato Bowl?

Dec 11, 2023, 10:26 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN Utah – With the health of Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead up in the air, it begs the question, will Levi Williams be the leader his team needs in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

There’s no doubt Williams can rise to the challenge if asked. After being listed third on the depth chart for most of the season and playing limited snaps, the 6’5, 230-pound Texan lifted Utah State to a week 13 win to become bowl-eligible.

If Legas and Hillstead are unable to go, Williams could get the chance to author a storybook ending to his football career, in what is expected to be his final collegiate game.

RELATED: Levi Williams Gives Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

“I love football and it’s so great,” Williams said on KSL Sports Zone with Hans and Scotty G. “But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end.”

In his first start as an Aggie, nearly two full seasons into his time in Logan, Williams earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors in a 44-41 double-overtime win.

Heading into the Potato Bowl matchup with Georgia State, he has completed 28-of-57 passes for 322 passing yards and four touchdowns. Williams also picked up 237 yards and three scores with his legs over two seasons.

Appearing in four games at QB this season, Williams bookended his year with two touchdown passes in wins over Idaho State and New Mexico.

Despite his limited reps with the Aggies, Williams has plenty of bowl success to draw on.

RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

Levi Williams Sets QB Rushing Record In Potato Bowl Win

Before transferring to Utah State, Williams spent three seasons with the Wyoming Cowboys (2019-21).

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Williams was named the Offensive MVP after scalloping the Kent State Golden Flashes in a 52-38 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win. Williams became the first quarterback to rush for 200 yards, score four rushing touchdowns, and throw for a score in a bowl game.

RELATED: What To Know About The 27th-Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Williams averaged 12.5 yards per carry in the victory, finishing with exactly 200 yards on the ground, including a career-long 80-yard run. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. His rushing total remains the fifth-most in bowl game history by a quarterback.

In 2019, Williams made his first career start against Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. He finished with a season-high 234 yards and a career-high three passing touchdowns, helping Wyoming trounce the Panthers 38-17.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Remain Steady In Latest AP Top 25

The Utah women’s basketball team stayed put in the latest AP Top 25 after taking on St. Joseph's and No. 1 South Carolina on the road.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Thankful’ Bronny James Makes College Debut Months After Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James showed off his defensive skills in his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Impress During Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Swaps Jerseys With Chiefs Star Travis Kelce

Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid shared a special moment with future hall of famer Travis Kelce after the two faced each other in Week 14.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings Beat Raiders In Lowest-Scoring NFL Game Since 2007

Minnesota and Las Vegas played the lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years, with a field goal giving the Vikings a 3-0 victory over the Raiders.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers LB Fred Warner Seals Win Over Seahawks With Interception

Fred Warner helped seal a Week 14 victory for the San Francisco 49ers with a late interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Twice Baked: Will Levi Williams Start At QB For Utah State In Second-Career Potato Bowl?