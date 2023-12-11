Twice Baked: Will Levi Williams Start At QB For Utah State In Second-Career Potato Bowl?

LOGAN Utah – With the health of Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead up in the air, it begs the question, will Levi Williams be the leader his team needs in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

There’s no doubt Williams can rise to the challenge if asked. After being listed third on the depth chart for most of the season and playing limited snaps, the 6’5, 230-pound Texan lifted Utah State to a week 13 win to become bowl-eligible.

If Legas and Hillstead are unable to go, Williams could get the chance to author a storybook ending to his football career, in what is expected to be his final collegiate game.

“I love football and it’s so great,” Williams said on KSL Sports Zone with Hans and Scotty G. “But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end.”

In his first start as an Aggie, nearly two full seasons into his time in Logan, Williams earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors in a 44-41 double-overtime win.

Heading into the Potato Bowl matchup with Georgia State, he has completed 28-of-57 passes for 322 passing yards and four touchdowns. Williams also picked up 237 yards and three scores with his legs over two seasons.

Appearing in four games at QB this season, Williams bookended his year with two touchdown passes in wins over Idaho State and New Mexico.

Despite his limited reps with the Aggies, Williams has plenty of bowl success to draw on.

Levi Williams Sets QB Rushing Record In Potato Bowl Win

Before transferring to Utah State, Williams spent three seasons with the Wyoming Cowboys (2019-21).

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Williams was named the Offensive MVP after scalloping the Kent State Golden Flashes in a 52-38 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win. Williams became the first quarterback to rush for 200 yards, score four rushing touchdowns, and throw for a score in a bowl game.

Williams averaged 12.5 yards per carry in the victory, finishing with exactly 200 yards on the ground, including a career-long 80-yard run. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. His rushing total remains the fifth-most in bowl game history by a quarterback.

In 2019, Williams made his first career start against Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. He finished with a season-high 234 yards and a career-high three passing touchdowns, helping Wyoming trounce the Panthers 38-17.

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

