Closure of SLC birthing center leaves expectant mothers in limbo

SALT LAKE CITY — Expectant mothers in the Salt Lake area are scrambling for a provider after a birthing center suddenly closed.

Mothers have been told they no longer have medical care through The Birth Center. Many have already paid thousands of dollars and are on the verge of giving birth.

Owner and provider at Wasatch Midwifery and Wellness, Adrienne Brown is trying her best to help displaced patients.

“They [patients] were told at 40 weeks plus which was very disconcerting to them that they didn’t have a provider,” Brown told KSL NewsRadio.

Patient abandonment

According to Brown, this situation could be considered patient abandonment which is illegal. Providers are required to transfer medical records and help their patients find subsequent care.

“I delivered a patient’s baby without having any of her medical records,” said Brown.

“Legally we are responsible. If we cannot render the services for whatever reason, we need to transfer the care. We have a certain amount of time otherwise it’s considered patient abandonment.”

Many patients also fear that any money that’s been pre-paid will be lost.

The center had been in business since 2003 according to their website. The Birth Center has not responded to our request for comment.