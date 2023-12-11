On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Closure of SLC birthing center leaves expectant mothers in limbo

Dec 11, 2023, 10:59 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY BRITT JOHNSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — Expectant mothers in the Salt Lake area are scrambling for a provider after a birthing center suddenly closed.

Mothers have been told they no longer have medical care through The Birth Center. Many have already paid thousands of dollars and are on the verge of giving birth.

Owner and provider at Wasatch Midwifery and Wellness, Adrienne Brown is trying her best to help displaced patients.

“They [patients] were told at 40 weeks plus which was very disconcerting to them that they didn’t have a provider,” Brown told KSL NewsRadio.

Patient abandonment

According to Brown, this situation could be considered patient abandonment which is illegal. Providers are required to transfer medical records and help their patients find subsequent care.

“I delivered a patient’s baby without having any of her medical records,” said Brown.

“Legally we are responsible. If we cannot render the services for whatever reason, we need to transfer the care. We have a certain amount of time otherwise it’s considered patient abandonment.”

Many patients also fear that any money that’s been pre-paid will be lost.

The center had been in business since 2003 according to their website. The Birth Center has not responded to our request for comment.

