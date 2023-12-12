On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach; cause of death unclear

Dec 11, 2023, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

Researchers from NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center inspected a 52-foot-long female fin whale ...

Researchers from NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center inspected a 52-foot-long female fin whale that died and washed onto Mission Beach on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in San Diego. Officials said there were no obvious signs leading to a cause of death. (K.C. Alfred, The San Diego Union-Tribune)

(K.C. Alfred, The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 52-foot-long (16-meter-long) dead fin whale washed up on a San Diego beach over the weekend and officials said there was no obvious sign of the cause of death.

The young female whale was found Sunday in Mission Beach and was later towed out to sea, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Fin whales are the second largest whales in the world after blue whales. They can grow to 70 to 80 feet (21 to 24 meters) long and weigh about 50 tons, or 100,000 pounds (45,000 kilograms). They are endangered and thought to number around 8,000 off the West Coast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“It’s probably in the first couple years of its life,” Michael Milstein, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries West Coast region, told the newspaper. “It didn’t appear to have been dead very long because there wasn’t much evidence of scavenging or decomposition. But there was also no obvious sign of the cause of death.”

In cases where whales have been killed by ship strikes, there often is evidence of propeller marks, and observers didn’t notice anything like that, Milstein said. He said researchers collected tissue samples and will analyze them to try to determine a cause of death.

A bulldozer, Jet Ski and boat worked together to roll and move the whale down the sand toward the water as about 100 people looked on.

After several rope breaks, the whale was finally moved off the beach. Lifeguards towed it about a mile and a half offshore where “it suddenly sunk to the bottom,” lifeguard Lt. Jacob Magness said in a text message.

Milstein said it is not common to see fin whales stranding along the West Coast. The species tends to stay in deeper water compared with gray whales, which travel from 10,000 to 14,000 miles (16,000 to 22,500 kilometers) round trip up and down the coast in annual migrations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

An artemia shrimp in a tank. (KSL TV)...

Jeff Dahdah, KSL TV

Great Salt Lake preservation key for global food security

A valuable food resource that supplies the world, could disappear with the Great Salt Lake if water levels are not maintained.

3 days ago

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. The upper Cottonwood canyons could receive up t...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Another winter storm warning issued as more snow arrives in Utah

A winter storm arriving in Utah has the potential to deliver up to another 2 feet of snow in Utah's mountains by the end of Friday.

4 days ago

An eight-week-old sea otter rescued from Seldovia, Alaska, peaks out of his enclosure at Shedd Aqua...

Erin Hooley, Associated Press

A sea otter pup found alone in Alaska has a new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium

A northern sea otter who was found alone and malnourished in the remote Alaska town of Seldovia in October has a new home in Chicago.

4 days ago

A drone is taking the place of a tractor, for a Box Elder County farmer. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Making farm work a lot easier with the use of a drone

A drone is taking the place of a tractor, for a Box Elder County farmer.

5 days ago

A bird flies over the Great Salt Lake as seen from Antelope Island at sunset on Monday, June 5, 202...

Dan Rascon and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

West Jordan water district offers locals help amid Great Salt Lake water crisis

Jordan Valley Water Conservative District is working to improve water conservation for cities, developers, and local residents to help improve Utah's water crisis problem, after Salt Lake City's population boom.

6 days ago

In this photo provided by the Soundwatch Boater Education Program the dorsal fin of a young humpbac...

Manuel Valdes, Associated Press

Photographs capture humpback whale’s Seattle visit, breaching in waters in front of Space Needle

Pictures released by a conservation group Soundwatch Boater Education Program show a young humpback whale breaching in front of the Space Needle as it visited the waters off Seattle last week, capturing a rare display of wildlife next to a major city.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

52-foot-long dead fin whale washes up on San Diego beach; cause of death unclear