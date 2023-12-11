On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Remain Steady In Latest AP Top 25

Dec 11, 2023, 11:02 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes women’s basketball team stayed put in the latest AP Top 25 after handling business against St. Joseph’s and coming up short to No. 1 South Carolina on the road.

The Utes continue to stay in solid position with plenty of opportunities to gradually move back up the AP Top 25 ranks in the future.

Utah is joined by four other conference mates in the latest AP Poll – UCLA, Colorado, Stanford, and USC, setting up what will likely be another great year of women’s hoops in the last year of the Pac-12.

Utah ended the 2022-23 season as the 8th team in the AP Poll after coming off of a Pac-12 title and a Sweet 16 appearance where they lost to the eventual champion LSU Tigers.

The Utes look to improve and make even more noise in 2024 appearing to be off to a good start based on where they continue to reside within the AP Top 25 early in the season.

Where Does Utah Women’s Basketball Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the year ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Utes moved up to No. 4 after dominant performances against Mississippi Valley State and South Carolina State but dropped down to No. 10 after their first loss of the season to a ranked Baylor team.

Utah bounced back in road with a trip up to Alaska for the Great Alaska Shootout where they posted triple-digit scores in both nights they competed. 

Utah came back home the following week and posted a 98-34 win over Merrimack, but instead of moving up, the Utes dropped two more spots to No. 12.

Last week, Utah moved one spot, to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 which is where they remain this week.

Utah will continue their road tour this weekend, heading south to take on Southern Utah in Cedar City. Tipoff for that game is 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on ESPN+.

Women’s Hoops AP Top 25 (12/11/23)

  1. South Carolina
  2. UCLA
  3. North Carolina State
  4. Iowa
  5. Texas
  6. USC
  7. LSU
  8. Colorado
  9. Stanford
  10. Baylor
  11. Utah
  12. Kansas State
  13. Ohio State
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Indiana
  16. Virgina Tech
  17. UConn
  18. Louisville
  19. Marquette
  20. Creighton
  21. Gonzaga
  22. Florida State
  23. UNLV
  24. Miami
  25. North Carolina

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Twice Baked: Will Levi Williams Start At QB For Utah State In Second-Career Potato Bowl?

With Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead day-to-day, will Levi Williams be the leader his team needs in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

‘Thankful’ Bronny James Makes College Debut Months After Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James showed off his defensive skills in his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Impress During Week 14 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 14th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Swaps Jerseys With Chiefs Star Travis Kelce

Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid shared a special moment with future hall of famer Travis Kelce after the two faced each other in Week 14.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings Beat Raiders In Lowest-Scoring NFL Game Since 2007

Minnesota and Las Vegas played the lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years, with a field goal giving the Vikings a 3-0 victory over the Raiders.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers LB Fred Warner Seals Win Over Seahawks With Interception

Fred Warner helped seal a Week 14 victory for the San Francisco 49ers with a late interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Women’s Basketball Remain Steady In Latest AP Top 25