On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

High-speed chase ends in crash on busy I-15 in Orem

Dec 11, 2023, 11:37 AM | Updated: 1:14 pm

A high-speed police chase ended in a crash on Interstate 15 on Dec. 11, 2023. (UDOT)...

A high-speed police chase ended in a crash on Interstate 15 on Dec. 11, 2023. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OREM — A high-speed police chase on Interstate 15 caused a halt for all lanes of traffic on Monday after the car being pursued crashed into a barrier.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. UDOT warned travelers about a crash at milepost 268 in Utah County.

Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said a woman had minor injuries and was arrested after the crash. UHP made no mention of any other vehicles involved.

At least eight police cars were present during the crash and arrest.

Roden said the pursuit began after officers attempted to pull the car over in American Fork. It ended miles ahead where the woman crashed.

All lanes of traffic were quickly opened back up after a police car pushed the crashed car they had been chasing to the shoulder.

This breaking story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Deseret Ne...

Mark Jones

UHP trooper injured in collision with driver arrested for speeding, DUI

The Utah Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after he was allegedly driving more than 100 mph and attempted to elude authorities.

19 hours ago

Viktoria Tibbitts, center, with her sister and mom. A fundraiser was held Sunday for Viktoria, who ...

Brianna Chavez

Dozens show up to Riverdale Denny’s to support employee hit by truck

A busy Sunday is meant to be expected, but this Sunday's workday was much more meaningful for employees at the Denny's on Riverdale Road.

23 hours ago

The new 200 South with new bike lanes, bus islands, and curb extensions. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Plans announced for 200 South Reconstruction Project

As Utah grows, more people rely on public transit, forcing officials to add more routes and pedestrian safety features to the state's roads.

3 days ago

(FILE) - Cars on a snowy road in a canyon. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic and Michael Houck, KSL TV

UHP, UDOT warn drivers to be prepared before driving on snowy roads

As the snowy weather hits Utah's valleys, UHP and UDOT wants every driver to be prepared for the upcoming snowy weather.

4 days ago

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

A mother and her two children were hospitalized pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

6 days ago

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta Tuesday, a 12-year-old was hit by a car and ...

Larry D. Curtis

Car hits, seriously injures child on Delta’s Main Street

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta today, a 12-year old was hit by car and seriously injured.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

High-speed chase ends in crash on busy I-15 in Orem