High-speed chase ends in crash on busy I-15 in Orem

OREM — A high-speed police chase on Interstate 15 caused a halt for all lanes of traffic on Monday after the car being pursued crashed into a barrier.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. UDOT warned travelers about a crash at milepost 268 in Utah County.

Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said a woman had minor injuries and was arrested after the crash. UHP made no mention of any other vehicles involved.

At least eight police cars were present during the crash and arrest.

Roden said the pursuit began after officers attempted to pull the car over in American Fork. It ended miles ahead where the woman crashed.

All lanes of traffic were quickly opened back up after a police car pushed the crashed car they had been chasing to the shoulder.

This breaking story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.