Utah State PG Darius Brown II Finds Success With Throwback Style

LOGAN, Utah – Reigning Big Sky Defensive POTY Darius Brown II finished with a career-high six steals on Saturday night but it’s his passing that has been turning heads for Utah State this season.

In his first season with Utah State (9-1), Brown II entered the weekend with the nation’s best assist-to-turnover ratio.

“It’s just what he does,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said after the Aggies eighth-straight win. “He’s a throwback. If you’re a college player, you want to play with Darius because he wants to pass the ball.”

The graduate senior point guard notched a season-high 11 assists against just two turnovers in the Aggies 31-point win over NW Nazarene. It was the second time this season Brown II has reached double-figure assists and eighth time in his career. Ten games into his Aggie tenure, he is already one of four players in USU history to tally ten or more games of 6+ assists.

“He does an unbelievable job of throwing guys into shots,” Sprinkle added. “He’s got a tremendous feel.”

The 2023 third-team All-Big Sky honoree averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Bobcats but has seen his assist number skyrocket with Utah State. Through ten starts, the Pasadena, California native is averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.5 steals this season.

“I’ve always been very prideful in taking care of the ball,” Brown II said. “I think that’s my number one job as a point guard is to take care of the ball. I get held accountable to that by the coaches and I hold myself accountable. Never get too high and never get too low. It’s just about playing solid and making the right plays.”

USU heads to the Bay Area for a midweek matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT).

SCU has lost two straight, including a 93-76 loss to New Mexico on December 9. The Aggies are 4-0 all-time against Santa Clara, winning 96-74 in Logan last November.

