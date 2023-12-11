Cooper Legas Will Return To Utah State As Super Senior

LOGAN, Utah – A year after suffering a mass exodus through graduation and the transfer portal, Utah State football is in a far better place today. In recent days, several USU players have announced their intent to return to Logan next season.

Senior quarterback Cooper Legas threw his name into the ring earlier this week, announcing he will return for his fourth season next fall.

It’s been an up-and-down 2023 season for Legas, who entered the year as the undisputed starting QB.

Inconsistency and turnover woes caused head coach Blake Anderson to bench Legas against Air Force in favor of McCae Hillstead. Legas was forced back into the lineup when Hillstead suffered a concussion against UConn.

The senior would battle back and forth with Hillstead for much of the season until injuries forced both QBs out of action in the Aggies home finale against Boise State and forced Levi Williams into action. Williams became the third Aggie QB to start a game this season when he led the team to a 44-41 win over New Mexico to close the regular season.

Utah State is expected to begin Famous Idaho Potato Bowl preparations later this week. Continued injury concerns to Legas and Hillstead have prevented Anderson from naming a starter for the bowl game.

About Cooper Legas

A 6’1, 215-pound senior out of Orem High School, Legas completed 128-of-213 passes for 1,815 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions as a senior this season. His best game came against Colorado State when Legas threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-24 win over Colorado State.

For his career, the former Orem Tiger is 284-of-454 for 3,485 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He has run for another 411 yards and two scores.

Legas earned Academic All-Mountain West in 2020 & 2022. He was named a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete in 2020.

USU (6-6, 4-4) faces the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MT) on Saturday, December 23.

