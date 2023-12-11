SLC to host 39th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along event

SALT LAKE CITY — Families can belt out Christmas carols at the 39th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along event at the Delta Center Monday evening.

The concert is open to the community free of charge and will feature national recording artists, The National parks, and guest emcee, Yahosh Bonner of the Bonner Family.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

The sing-along music will be provided by West Valley Symphony, directed by Donny Gilbert, with guest conductor, Sterling Poulson.

Special visitors Santa Claus and the Jazz Bear will be joining the festivities!

Since the event is free and open to the public, seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Some holiday treats and complimentary gift coupons will be available while supplies last.

Free parking for the event will be available at Park Place (Northeast corner of 300 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84103).

For more information, visit the Delta Center’s website.