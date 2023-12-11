On the Site:
Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss Makes Fifth All-America Team

Dec 11, 2023, 1:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss made some serious noise in 2023 and its earned him a spot on his fifth post-season All-America team.

On Monday afternoon, the Football Writers Association of American placed Elliss on their first team after having a standout season for the Utes on their defensive line.

Elliss has also been recognized as an All-American by USA Today and CBS Sports on their second teams, College Football Network on their third team and Walter Camp on their first team. The “Mayor of Sack Lake City” was also recognized as a finalist for Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Ted Hendricks Award.

Elliss is the 23rd Ute to be named a FWAA First-Team All-American.

Utah Defensive End Jonah Elliss

The legacy athlete (son of Utah great, Luther Elliss) has played in 35 career games for the Utes with 18 starts. Originally penciled in as a linebacker, Elliss switched to defensive end for the 2022 season and hasn’t looked back.

Unfortunately, an injury cut Elliss’ 2023 campaign short, but not before cementing himself as one of the best defensive ends in the country.

Elliss sits on 12 sacks for his 2023 season and ranks first in FBS in sacks per game (1.20) in his 10 total games played. Elliss also racked up 16 tackles for loss and ranks fourth in FBS in TFL per game at (1.6).

The current “Mayor of Sack Lake City” has the highest sack total for the Utes since 2019 when former defensive end Bradlee Anae totaled 13 on the year. Elliss is currently tied for seventh all-time in single-season sacks at Utah.

Elliss has produced a whopping 37 total tackles this year while also adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups. Elliss recorded a sack in four straight games and came away with multiple tackles for loss five times in 2023.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

